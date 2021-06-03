Actress Deana Dia on the success of her latest music video and more

Actress Deana Dia is currently riding high on the success of her newly released music video titled Jiss Waqt Tera Chehra alongside TV fame Karan Kundra. The music video was released on 30th May and ever since then, Deana has been inundated with praises for her debut project.

Started her career as a cabin crew, Deana eventually inclined towards showbiz owing to her fondness for acting and modeling. Soon she began modeling and within no time bagged her first project with Jiss Waqt Tera Chehra as a leading actress opposite a well-known celebrity. The song is a romantic number showcasing the blooming chemistry between Deana Dia and Karan Kundra. Shot on the beautiful locations of Dubai, Jiss Waqt Tera Chehra is garnering praises from netizens and industry alike. Directed by Aman Prajapat, sung by Amit Mishra & Tarannum Malik and Produced by Pravin Patel, a project by Mayur Udhani under the banner name Zee Music Company. Deana has certainly emerged as a winner in her debut outing and fans are already excited to witness more of the diva.

Deana is currently working on a couple of projects that are in pipeline. Talking about the success of her song and future projects, Deana says, “I am overwhelmed with the kind of response my first song has received. All the love and appreciation is unbelievable. This project was very special to me, had a blast shooting with such an amazing team. It is just the beginning. I am working on some more exciting projects. Hope people keep showing the same love they did on my first song”.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.