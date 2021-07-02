Actress Geethika Tiwary gears up to shoot the grand climax of Production No.1

Actress Geethika, who is all set to mark her big screen debut with a big budget Tamil film, Production No.1 is prepping to shoot the climax of the film in mid of July of the year. The actress is flying off to Chennai to finish the film. However, the shoot was put to back burner in April 2020 when the second phase of lockdown was announced.

Talking about her movie and resuming the shoot of the same, Geethika says, “In April 2021, I reached Chennai to finish the shoot of the film but sadly the lockdown happened and I had to come back to Mumbai since the climax needs to be shot in the exteriors. I am also glad that things are coming back to normal slowly and steadily and I get to finish my debut feature in July in a 10-day tight packed schedule. I can’t wait to be on the sets and meet my cast and crew.”

Production No.1 is helmed by director duo JD and Jerry and produced by legendary Saravana. The music is composed by Harris Jayaraj and shot by ace cinematographer Velraj.

It was earlier learnt that Geethika considers herself lucky to be a part of this 100-crore budget venture. It all started for her when she shot a jewellery ad with superstar Nagarjuna and he noticed her talent and advised her to try in South film industry.

Actress Geethika is among those personality who feels that everything is possible if you work hard for it and to be a face in the industry it is only hard work that matters. She also says "If you know you are good into something go for it without thinking much and just work hard and success will definitely come to you.

The Hindi film industry and actually the entire Indian film industry be it south or any other regional film industry, the thing which everyone looks out for is how talented, smart and hardworking you are.

And only with such attributes you can become successful in any field of your choice."

One more very important thing which Geethika mentions is that always be positive, try your best and leave the rest to your luck and the almighty.

Also, Recently the actress spoke her heart out while speaking to a publication and said that she would like to work with Aditya Roya Kapoor in Bollywood if given a chance too.

While she blushes, Geethika reveals, “I am in awe of Aditya Roy Kapur, I totally love his smile and the way he acts on screen. I so want to meet him and tell him how big a fan I am. I wish to make my Hindi debut with him and romance him on screen and he is simply the best we have in the Hindi film industry."

Well, we can definitely say that Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has a new fan girl in town now.

The actress will also be seen in various projects at a pan India level very soon.

