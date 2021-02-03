IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Actress Priyanka Singh returns to films with a suspense thriller
Priyanka Singh
Priyanka Singh
brand post

Actress Priyanka Singh returns to films with a suspense thriller

Priyanka is all set for her upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed. The film also features Pulkit Samrat and Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle Kaif.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:24 PM IST

The city girl, Priyanka Singh who is from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh is all ready to be back to filmdom with her upcoming comedy film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed. Actress Priyanka Singh is known for her renowned work in the movie, Kaashi: in Search of Ganga and made her debut with this particular movie. The movie is set in the Indian city of Banaras. The plot of this suspense thriller movie revolves around the two main actors Kaashi aka Sharman Joshi and his sister Ganga aka actress Priyanka Singh. Kaashi is a man who belongs to a community which performs cremation rituals. The plot revolves around the search for Ganga, who goes missing. The main challenge arises when people refuse to believe in the existence of Ganga and it is later that with the help of a journalist, Devina that Kaashi aka Sharman Joshi finds his sister.

After a successful debut in the film Kaashi, actress Priyanka is all set for her upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed. The movie Suswagatam Khushamadeed is written by Manish Kishore and is directed by Dhiraj Kumar. Pulkit Samrat and Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle Kaif are also featured in the movie. The film is expected to be shot extensively in Lucknow and Delhi and is co-produced by Yellow Ant Productions. Talking about the storyline of the film, it intends to spread the message of love, social harmony and friendship in the society. The film will be a blend of humorous elements along with emotional elements which will keep the viewers entertained throughout the movie and therefore, glued to the screen. This wholesome entertaining film will depict how love wins over man-made disparate. The movie will be an amalgamation of two different culture from two different parts of India and it is definitely going to be a bit challenging for the actors to assimilate the various etiquettes from the two culture and also at the same time extract humour out of it.

However, given the zeal and enthusiasm with which actress Priyanka Singh works, it will definitely be a beautifully curated movie. Overall, actress Priyank Singh is really eager and excited about this film. During one of her conversations with the filmmakers, Priyanka says,” This is my second film with Dhiraj sir, I’m really thankful for allowing me to work with him again. I enjoyed myself working on this film. It’s a funny but meaningful film with a social message so I hope the audience will love it.”

In the line of her background and her journey at the film industry, actress Priyanka Singh hails from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and her journey to the film industry has been all filled with ups and downs but all of it added on to her excellence and learning, thereby making her one of the reputed actresses in the industry. Actress Priyanka Singh takes immense pride in her roots and also looks forward to doing some more projects in the coming’s years.

The humour and emotional bound film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed is expected to be released somewhat by the end of this year and is filled with immense entertainment for its viewers.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Priyanka Singh
Priyanka Singh
brand post

Actress Priyanka Singh returns to films with a suspense thriller

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Priyanka is all set for her upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed. The film also features Pulkit Samrat and Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle Kaif.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Youmna Khoury
Youmna Khoury
brand post

Youmna Khoury gets candid about her achievements

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:20 PM IST
She is one of the youngest self made businesswomen in the Middle East.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Deepu Sebin
Dr. Deepu Sebin
brand post

Deepu Sebin awarded 'Emerging CEO of the Year by Entrepreneur India'

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Entrepreneur India honoured Dr. Deepu for his contributions to the Indian health care system and doctor community made through DailyRounds and Marrow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(L-R) CA Rashi Bajpai, newly appointed COO of JJ Tax, Mentor J Jambukeswaran, and Bhavya Mittal, newly appointed COO of JoJo EdTech. (JJ Tax App)
(L-R) CA Rashi Bajpai, newly appointed COO of JJ Tax, Mentor J Jambukeswaran, and Bhavya Mittal, newly appointed COO of JoJo EdTech. (JJ Tax App)
brand post

9 months post launch, JJ Tax App gets PE funds of 1000 million

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:45 PM IST
In less than 4 months of launch, the App was conferred with an award for ‘Best Fintech Solutions of the year’ by ‘Time2Leap’ Awards,
READ FULL STORY
Close
J M Bilal
J M Bilal
brand post

Young entrepreneur and stock Market trader J.M Bilal reveals his success mantra

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:57 PM IST
  • Just at the age of 22, J.M Bilal becomes a self-made entrepreneur and stock market trader who is successful in day trading and investing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pharma Synth honoured more than 6,000 doctors on this Republic Day.(Pharma Synth)
Pharma Synth honoured more than 6,000 doctors on this Republic Day.(Pharma Synth)
brand post

Pharma Synth honours doctors for their service to the nation

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Pharma Synth Formulations Limited also aided thousands through their awareness campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mamta Dagar
Mamta Dagar
brand post

Mamta Dagar's journey from a 9-5 career woman to a fitness Instagrammer

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Mamta Dagar decided to make social media her work sphere where she kicked out the 9-to-5 schedule and chose to work in a unique manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marie Claire Paris launches its fifth salon and wellness in Bengaluru
Marie Claire Paris launches its fifth salon and wellness in Bengaluru
brand post

Marie Claire Paris launches its fifth salon and wellness in Bengaluru

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:41 PM IST
  • The Salon & Wellness, which is Marie Claire Paris’ fifth outlet in Bengaluru, is brought to the country by B2C Network LLP – the exclusive Licensee for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon & Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA (Beauty Academy)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Guest Suniel Shetty presenting the award
Chief Guest Suniel Shetty presenting the award
brand post

SEO Tech Experts awarded with the title 'Best Digital Marketing Agency in India'

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:25 PM IST
SEO Tech Experts, the leading marketing agency in Gurgaon, once again got the title of 'Best Digital Marketing Agency in India' at the Pride of Bhaarat 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elie Saba, who has pushed the brands name to dizzying heights with his innovative marketing and customer friendly initiatives.(Elie Saba)
Elie Saba, who has pushed the brands name to dizzying heights with his innovative marketing and customer friendly initiatives.(Elie Saba)
brand post

Elie Saba set to revolutionize the F&B industry in the UAE

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:19 PM IST
The man behind the raging success of Dubai's favourite night spot is none other than Elie Saba
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since its inception in 2015, Olele® has been offering timeless kidswear collection for style conscious 2 to 12 years boys and girls.
Since its inception in 2015, Olele® has been offering timeless kidswear collection for style conscious 2 to 12 years boys and girls.
brand post

God makes them (kids) cute and Olele® grows them in style!

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Over the years, Olele® has set many trends with a unique blend of natural Indian fabric incorporating soothing colour, prints and craftsmanship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
OTT Ventures’ platforms offer a multi-pronged approach to the growth of an individual, ranging from personal, professional, financial, physical, mental, and spiritual to emotional aspects of your life.
OTT Ventures’ platforms offer a multi-pronged approach to the growth of an individual, ranging from personal, professional, financial, physical, mental, and spiritual to emotional aspects of your life.
brand post

Come India, change your bingeing habit with OTT Ventures’ e-learning endeavor

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:00 PM IST
It is first-of-its-kind organization geared up to create platforms for holistic user experience that focuses on the dispensation of knowledge across age-groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhruv Tuli
Dhruv Tuli
brand post

Dhruv Tuli: Trending name in the Dalal Street Trading Circle

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • One of the youngest multi-asset traders and portfolio managers in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Laudco Media enters into a strategic partnership with Design Works. Inc
Laudco Media enters into a strategic partnership with Design Works. Inc
brand post

Laudco Media enters into a strategic partnership with Design Works. Inc

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • Laudco Media partners with Design Works. Inc, one of India's leading creative & design collective based out of Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malli Matla, The COO of CitizenChat App
Malli Matla, The COO of CitizenChat App
brand post

A versatile 100% desi App for content creators

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • With the increase in online viewership, companies and marketing firms are in constant need of video content. Social media video content is shared at a much higher rate than normal text messages or images.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP