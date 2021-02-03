Actress Priyanka Singh returns to films with a suspense thriller
The city girl, Priyanka Singh who is from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh is all ready to be back to filmdom with her upcoming comedy film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed. Actress Priyanka Singh is known for her renowned work in the movie, Kaashi: in Search of Ganga and made her debut with this particular movie. The movie is set in the Indian city of Banaras. The plot of this suspense thriller movie revolves around the two main actors Kaashi aka Sharman Joshi and his sister Ganga aka actress Priyanka Singh. Kaashi is a man who belongs to a community which performs cremation rituals. The plot revolves around the search for Ganga, who goes missing. The main challenge arises when people refuse to believe in the existence of Ganga and it is later that with the help of a journalist, Devina that Kaashi aka Sharman Joshi finds his sister.
After a successful debut in the film Kaashi, actress Priyanka is all set for her upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed. The movie Suswagatam Khushamadeed is written by Manish Kishore and is directed by Dhiraj Kumar. Pulkit Samrat and Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle Kaif are also featured in the movie. The film is expected to be shot extensively in Lucknow and Delhi and is co-produced by Yellow Ant Productions. Talking about the storyline of the film, it intends to spread the message of love, social harmony and friendship in the society. The film will be a blend of humorous elements along with emotional elements which will keep the viewers entertained throughout the movie and therefore, glued to the screen. This wholesome entertaining film will depict how love wins over man-made disparate. The movie will be an amalgamation of two different culture from two different parts of India and it is definitely going to be a bit challenging for the actors to assimilate the various etiquettes from the two culture and also at the same time extract humour out of it.
However, given the zeal and enthusiasm with which actress Priyanka Singh works, it will definitely be a beautifully curated movie. Overall, actress Priyank Singh is really eager and excited about this film. During one of her conversations with the filmmakers, Priyanka says,” This is my second film with Dhiraj sir, I’m really thankful for allowing me to work with him again. I enjoyed myself working on this film. It’s a funny but meaningful film with a social message so I hope the audience will love it.”
In the line of her background and her journey at the film industry, actress Priyanka Singh hails from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and her journey to the film industry has been all filled with ups and downs but all of it added on to her excellence and learning, thereby making her one of the reputed actresses in the industry. Actress Priyanka Singh takes immense pride in her roots and also looks forward to doing some more projects in the coming’s years.
The humour and emotional bound film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed is expected to be released somewhat by the end of this year and is filled with immense entertainment for its viewers.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
