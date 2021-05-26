Home / Brand Post / Actress Priyanka Tiwari takes over digi space as vlogger and YouTuber
Actress Priyanka Tiwari takes over digi space as vlogger and YouTuber

She has become a rage on YouTube with her one-of-a-kind Budget Food Challenge videos.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Priyanka Tiwari

She has astounded people as a TV actress and now has become the Budget Food Challenge trendsetter in the social media world.

Isn't it amazing to learn about all those people who make sure to always reach out to excellence in whatever they choose to do in their lives and career? Well, different business industries and fields have produced many such talented beings, but some of them go ahead in astonishing the world with their innovation and creativity. These individuals create milestones in their industries and also inspire many others across the world. The social media space has opened doors for many with endless opportunities to showcase their talents and prowess, and utilizing the same, some of them have made their mark already. One name that is buzzing high in the same is Priyanka Tiwari.

Priyanka has become a rage on YouTube with her one-of-a-kind Budget Food Challenge videos. All of her videos exude her pure passion and commitment to make her mark as a creative soul and keep entertaining her audiences with her content. This has what helped her propel forward much ahead of others in the vast social media space. Priyanka Tiwari is well-known and the highest followed food vlogger today in India, where her YouTube channel breathes a community of 1.8 million already.

In the last three years, she has travelled to different cities in India and abroad and has impressed audiences with her popular food videos. Her confidence and her effortless presence in front of the camera can also be attributed to her experience of working as a TV actress for a popular Indian daily show Choti Bahu. Even the pandemic couldn't stop this young talent to make food vlogs and videos as she turned to film them at her home and her hometown. Her real success in YouTube came with her 24 hours food challenges and her Budget Food Challenges series began with her videos like "Living on 100 for 24 hours challenge", subsequently 200, 50, 10, 500, 250, 2000.

One of her videos even reached the #1 trending video on YouTube and all others were also loved and appreciated massively. Her videos have a humorous vibe, which makes them even more entertaining.

Priyanka Tiwari has truly become a trendsetter in the social media space and still feels she has just begun. To know more, follow her on Instagram @priyankaatiwari and visit her YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/PriyankaTiwari.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

