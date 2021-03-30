Actress Ramandeep Kaur is all set for a bright future in showbiz

Ramandeep has always been very fond of acting, and has been an activist in the theatre, ever since her childhood days. She did have a cute side to her childhood, as she was a mischievous one, when young, and always doing stuff that her parents didn’t like. A case with most of the children, when they’re infant. Apart from performing on stages, she was also a reading enthusiast, and liked to watch shows on television a lot.

She has worked with some of the famous names like FTC, a talent acquisition firm owned by a legendary actor Sunil Shetty, where she got a platform to showcase her acting skills. Ramandeep has also been a part of a very famous theatre group by the name of Ekjute Group, based out of Mumbai. The very same group is owned by Smt. Nadira Babbar, spouse of Sri Raj Babbar. Her early days in Mumbai gave her a bit of a hard time, but she never gave up on her dreams. The legendary Smt. Saira Banu has always been a role model for her, and she always looks up to her.

So far, she has participated in fashion shows like Face of Rajasthan, as a model, and also in Miss India Rajasthan. She has also made an appearance in the movie “Time Nahi Hai”, a comedy genre movie, alongside Krushna Abhishek, a well-known personality in the Stand-Up Comedy segment. She will also be performing a role as one of the protagonists in an upcoming web series, which is expected to come out in 2021. There haven’t been any nominations for her, but she is surely bound to make a solid impression with the work she is doing.

Ramandeep wishes to inspire her fans by encouraging them to follow their dreams and doing whatever one is passionate about, and leave a great legacy. She wants to put a strong impression of being a successful model, actor and a producer. She totally defines the grind and hustle, that one needs to do in order to achieve great heights in life.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.