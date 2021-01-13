Actress Sonika Gowda gets candid about her journey in the south industry

Sonika Gowda has worked predominantly in the Kannada movie industry for the past couple of years. She was last seen in Kannada films like Naane Raja and Shathaya Gathaya and is now busy shooting for her upcoming untitled film which is set to be announced soon. Her journey in the industry has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride.

She began her career with modelling and has won various beauty pageants in the past. Sonika made her acting debut in the year 2018 and ever since then, the actress is paving her way to success and how.

Expressing her gratitude, Sonika says, “I always knew that I want to make a career in the entertainment industry. I started off as a model initially, as time passed the response that I got was extremely overwhelming. My first break in 2018 was with a Kannada film. Ever since then I have witnessed a career-high. Right now I am working on my third film in Chikmagalur and it is touted to be a suspense thriller film. It still feels like a dream. Looking forward to many such endeavors”.

Sonika is not just a good actress but is also an entrepreneur who started her nail salon post lockdown. The actress enjoys a huge fanbase down south. Her social media is proof of her immense fandom where she keeps treating her fans with her day to day life.

Currently, Sonika is busy shooting for various brands ranging from jewellery to couture and is also working on her upcoming projects that are currently in pipeline.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.