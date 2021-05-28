Adarsh Singh: An upcoming star in the world of cricket

In today’s world, sports has become a vital aspect for the human who wants to maintain their physical fitness and strength. It increases the body's endurance and improves our standard of living in every aspect. Cricket has been one of the most prestigious sports in the world and has given some eminent personalities in the history of sports. Cricket has impacted the history of India in several ways and it is the number one sport pursued professionally among Indian citizens.

Cricket is a cause of inspiration for thousands and millions of people all around the world, cricket not only inspires the adolescence but also the elderlies increasing a robust and healthy competition amongst several individuals to excel in the field. Hereby we present one professional cricketer named Adarsh Singh, who has been highly optimistic and wholly determined in his career and passion. Adarsh Singh was born on February 24th in the year 2002. Adarsh comes from the exquisite city of Patna in Bihar.

Adarsh comes from a mediocre family background without financial stability, yet, his continued hard work, diligence and perseverance have led him to the way of success. His father has helped and guided him all through his journey and has stood behind his young son as an unfaltering pillar of support.

Adarsh's father aspires to see his son representing India on the international stage and the young prodigy is set on making this dream come true by hook or by crook. Adarsh has never looked back since his first win and has stayed motivated and determined all through his journey in his way to fulfil the dreams of his father. Adarsh has struggled a lot and suffered through a lot of mental and physical hardships to achieve even this phase of his life and achieve financial independence for him and his father.

Till now Adarsh has achieved great heights in Cricket and has represented the under-16 and under-19 Indian team being the one and the only player to take five wickets in zonal matches. He has been idolising the renowned England all-rounder named Ben Stokes and is highly inspired by him and his contribution to the England cricket team.

Adarsh has also made a remarkable name for himself with two centuries batting at number eight. His mentors and coach namely Robin sir and Gulrej sir have guided him thoroughly in his journey and he acknowledges them for what he is now in his life. He aspires to make a name in the Indian team someday and has been working hard to achieve this goal as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.