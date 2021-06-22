ADAX: State-of-the-art Decentralized Exchange Protocol

The foundation of ADAX was built based on Cardano’s vision of a blockchain platform for pioneers, creators, and innovators to serve the Cardano community with a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange protocol. ADAX feels astonished after getting immense support after being recognized by the Cardano community. The company has conveyed their tokens to the financial backers worldwide and assembled strong partnerships in just fourteen days. Due to their great efforts in spreading Cardano’s vision, ADAX got some doors opened for them.

Significant achievements:

1) The community has grown to over 15 000 strong supporters

2) Round one of the private sales was oversubscribed.

3) The IEO made a near sell-out in just a few days.

4) A clear and concise document has been published which described important technical details regarding Cardano native token.

Out of all these, ADAX’s most prized achievement would definitely be gaining the recognition of the Cardano Foundation, as ever since their mission has been to play a part in bringing Cardano's vision of enforcing positive change to fruition. That said, gaining Cardano's endorsement is a major accomplishment for the said project.

In order to further establish itself as a powerful trading venue within the ecosphere of Cardano, ADAX has also fostered quality partnerships with companies such as Netvrk and BlackDragon, to gain an upper hand in terms of technical and strategic resources. With these newfound partners, ADAX is able to ensure delivery of quality service and additional value to the community.

ADAX is running a public sale right now. To enquire about ADAX and the private sale, contact them at sales@adax.pro to. In collaboration with ADAX’s public IEO on ExMarkets, the company is always searching for private investments with HNWI, Family Offices, DAOs, Crypto Funds, and VCs.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.