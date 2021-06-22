Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Post / ADAX: State-of-the-art Decentralized Exchange Protocol
brand post

ADAX: State-of-the-art Decentralized Exchange Protocol

The company has conveyed their tokens to the financial backers worldwide and assembled strong partnerships in just fourteen days.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 05:53 PM IST
ADAX’s most prized achievement would definitely be gaining the recognition of the Cardano Foundation, as ever since their mission has been to play a part in bringing Cardano's vision of enforcing positive change to fruition.

The foundation of ADAX was built based on Cardano’s vision of a blockchain platform for pioneers, creators, and innovators to serve the Cardano community with a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange protocol. ADAX feels astonished after getting immense support after being recognized by the Cardano community. The company has conveyed their tokens to the financial backers worldwide and assembled strong partnerships in just fourteen days. Due to their great efforts in spreading Cardano’s vision, ADAX got some doors opened for them.

Significant achievements:

1) The community has grown to over 15 000 strong supporters

2) Round one of the private sales was oversubscribed.

3) The IEO made a near sell-out in just a few days.

4) A clear and concise document has been published which described important technical details regarding Cardano native token.

Out of all these, ADAX’s most prized achievement would definitely be gaining the recognition of the Cardano Foundation, as ever since their mission has been to play a part in bringing Cardano's vision of enforcing positive change to fruition. That said, gaining Cardano's endorsement is a major accomplishment for the said project.

In order to further establish itself as a powerful trading venue within the ecosphere of Cardano, ADAX has also fostered quality partnerships with companies such as Netvrk and BlackDragon, to gain an upper hand in terms of technical and strategic resources. With these newfound partners, ADAX is able to ensure delivery of quality service and additional value to the community.

ADAX is running a public sale right now. To enquire about ADAX and the private sale, contact them at sales@adax.pro to. In collaboration with ADAX’s public IEO on ExMarkets, the company is always searching for private investments with HNWI, Family Offices, DAOs, Crypto Funds, and VCs.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Puppy sees rain for the first, keeps trying to catch drops. Watch adorable video

MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva look adorable in these pics from holiday. Seen them yet?

Watch: Mysterious flying lights spotted in Gujarat sky, ‘not UFO’ say experts

Elderly woman gasps in wonder at flower candle for her birthday, melts hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP