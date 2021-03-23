Additya Srivasstav of Saltlake productions to launch their projects on OTT

Saltlake Productions based in Bengaluru is all set to conquer the world of film production and creative advertising as they have announced the launch of their OTT platform for web series under the supervision of its Founder, Additya Srivasstav.

The firm was started and built by visionary and very talented Additya Srivasstav and is associated with renowned Celebrity Fashion Designer Rajesh Shetty who widely works with the South Indian film industry, reality shows, and an official stylist for Femina style diva.

Additya srivasstav, Founder, Saltlake Productions mentions, that he truly appreciates the tremendous support they are getting from Bangalore-based business tycoon Arvind Venkatesh Reddy who is into real estate and also owns a cricket team at KPL for Ballari Tuskers and producing films for their upcoming OTT platform.

They jointly kick-started making two webseries for the OTT platform and worked as Assistant Director and Line Producer. Additya Srivasstav will now soon debut in his direction.

Additya has experience of making more than 12 movies under his belt being an Assistant Director and Line Producer.

Additya also said, "The amount of flexibility and choice that OTT offers to the viewers is appealing and that is why the craze is increasing so much that many of us are looking at it as the future of entertainment. It’s like a buffet of content that is available to us 24×7."

The services offered by Saltlake Productions in fields like media communication, multimedia campaign creation and management, editing, filmmaking, acting, audio-visual production, film marketing and promotions to acquire the right knowledge and expertise for the job.

It will not be wrong to say that the OTT space is opening many exciting doors for internships and jobs, especially for the younger generation. It may be the future of employment for many. This is a creative space where you can make a career by actually following your heart. It is unconventional and still new for many of us and it is unfolding beautifully with time.

