Ad-free shopping possible with TechGlare deals offering zero-clutter browsing

Deals on products come in abundance these days on eCommerce websites, making shopping an exhilarating experience. However, almost all online platforms that showcase the good deals come loaded with external advertisements that incessantly pop up even as shoppers look for the best deals to grab. This, most of the time, ends up as deterrents forcing the shopper to leave.

TechGlare Deals, a shopping platform that offers the best eCommerce deals, has ushered in a solution to this problem. It has kept all such ads at bay on its platform so that shopping becomes more exciting and easier. So, what you get to browse through are deals that aren’t hassled by ads. TechGlare Deals is a shopping website that puts on its array amazing deals for the online shopping freaks to pick.

Dumping of ads proves to be an irritant for the customer. This realization has prompted TechGlare to keep ads away while a shopper browses through deals. By ensuring there are absolutely no ads on its platform, TechGlare Deals has made navigation easier for the shoppers who flock to grab the best deals.

TechGlare App on Android

As its popularity has been on the rise, TechGlare Deals has brought forth an app too, which would cater to engage customers with more offers and deals.

Going by what Harikiran Kodaganti, Head, TechGlare Deals, says, “TechGlare Deals has set a goal to become a publisher of the Best Deals on the internet. This, along with an ad-free interface, has all it to lure customers by the hundreds. We have been doing this by offering the user discounted prices along with the link to the product”.

The interface works in such a way that users visiting TechGlare Deals are welcomed into clutter-free pages with absolutely zero ads. The basic idea is to bring a shopping experience to customers who do not want to be perturbed by the unnecessary popping up of ads and ad links. The deals are prominently displayed without any advertisement in between, and that makes navigation effortless and hassle-free, he added.

Amazing Deals for the Customer to Choose

As part of making shopping a smoother experience to customers, TechGlare Deals has arranged products in four sections. They are:

1. Latest Deals: This section displays the Good Deals available every day.

2. Deals of the Day: Users will be able to handpick deals that are the Best Deals of the Day in this section.

3. Steal Deals: Whenever there is a massive price drop, deals that offer significant discounts are displayed under this section.

4. Loot Deals: This section puts on array deals that offer more than 95% discounts. If users are lucky enough, products could be picked at no cost in very less time. This section has Loot Deals that enable users to pick quality products at the lowest prices.

Products come under different product categories such as televisions, washing machines, laptops, mobiles and more. What becomes more fascinating about these TechGlare Deals are that they are strategically placed for the user to pick easily. Further, a search option is provided so that users can look for specific products on offer. The search option also ensures that no good deals are missed.

TechGlare Deals lines up the products after it tracks all deals that appear on popular e-commerce websites by 12 AM. Right from the moment the deals appear on these websites, TechGlare Deals also starts displaying them on its menu. Further, added deals are posted all through the day at regular frequencies.

Sales Festivals, Food Coupons & More

Online sales festivals that are announced from time-to-time are closely monitored, and customers are provided with the option of creating a wish list of all that they would like to buy. Price details and availability of the products are prioritized for the TechGlare audiences so that they keep a watch on their products and grab them as and when they are displayed. On days of sales festivals, TechGlare also makes it a point to post a deal every 10 minutes.

Besides making customers aware of the deals that are available, TechGlare Deals also brings to the fore Online Courses Deals from E-Learning websites such as Udemy and others. Courses are posted when their prices drop. Alerts on free courses are also provided. These apart, offer codes from food delivery companies such as Zomato and Swiggy are also offered via TechGlare Deals.

Focus on social responsibility

TechGlare also provides a service where people would be able to tag the TechGlare Deals Twitter handle whenever there is a requirement for blood or for financial assistance toward medical treatment. TechGlare would look into such requests to ensure genuineness and make sure the required amounts are donated. The company also would encourage followers to contribute.

TechGlare Deals fans are currently thronging social media handles like Twitter and Telegram to keep themselves updated on the best deals. TechGlare’s Twitter and Instagram pages make it a point to list all the best deals so as followers never would miss any as soon as they are announced. Download the Android app can be downloaded here. Follow TechGlare on Twitter here and Telegram here.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.