Aditya Raj: A skilled entrepreneur and his journey to success

Being successful in life is almost every person’s dream, however not everyone has it in them to actually make it big. However, Aditya Raj worked hard on his ambition to grow to the stage he has achieved today.

Aditya Raj is not like any other millennial. He was focused and determined to make something out of himself which is meaningful for him. His interest in computer science led him to learn more about programming languages like CSS, JavaScript, Java and so on. Soon after, he learned more about different media niches, including video editing. He also started making YouTube videos to show the correct way of using the post production software.

As they say, success is not just about the ultimate destination, it is about the journey. Aditya Raj was making close to $200 a month from YouTube. All this was possible by the monetisation of the videos that he posted on his YouTube channel, which has surpassed 60,000 subscribers by now. This was just a year after he learned about videos and computers. Amid small projects, a final breakthrough happened when he landed a part-time job in 2017 that paid him $1000 a month, from a company based in New York. Soon after this he realized how he could utilise his skills in a better way.

Aditya Raj dropped out of high school to focus on his web designing work along with his marketing agency. It was really hard at home because dropping out at 16 isn’t something well taken by the family. It took him over two years to be stable in industry and grow his marketing agency.

In 2020, Aditya Raj founded Acrux Cloud, which is a cloud hosting company where people rely on it for its easy to manage virtual private servers. Apart from this, he also launched several affiliate blogs in the finance and marketing niche.

One of his major interests was to make people experience the genuine power of growing economically with investing. Namaste Finance, which is a blog that he launched to make the Indian people aware about the various tools and aspects of investing along with investment options all over India. And hence he is today where he got himself to be, completely self-made with a very impressive background just at the age of 18.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.