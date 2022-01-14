Admissionshala to commence Season 6 of “Coffee with the Counselors”

Pune, Maharashtra, India, 14th January 2022: Admissionshala, a pioneer of the student counseling domain, will commence the sixth season of its most prestigious Coffee with the Counselors (CWC) Event by end of January 2022, across major cities in Madhya Pradesh, namely, Ujjain, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur. CWC carries the legacy of its five glorious seasons from the past years, emerging as one of the most promising and trustworthy MBA student counseling sessions with a pan India reach and association of premium institutions.

Coffee with the Counselors event which is an endeavoring initiative by Admissionshala is dedicated to ensuring admissions for students in their dream management colleges. Management aspirants are primary beneficiaries of the CWC campaign. Over the five seasons, CWC has had a huge success rate in providing wings to the dreams of thousands of management aspirants.

The CWC season 6 will offer students a well-detailed analysis of the colleges along with the provision of counseling sessions in the comforts of their own city and at a preferred time slot. Admissionshala also offers a unique feature called Common Application Form where the aspirant files only a single application, which is directed towards all of their preferred institutes by the Admissionshala team. Not only do students save time and effort required in researching and shortlisting colleges, but also thousands of rupees otherwise spent on forms fees for different institutes.

The CWC campaign is designed and its operations are headed by industry-level experts who are committed to offering customized solutions for almost all of the different academic problems and issues faced by the students.

Once enrolled, the aspirant will be getting access to professional career guidance in a very personalized way, career mapping services, help in choosing the right college, and even arrange a visit to the institute on demand. Apart from these, the experts from Admissionshala will be providing the aspirants with all the necessary guidance to clear the WAT entrance, GD, and PI rounds of their dream institute.

With an experience of more than 14 years in career guidance and career mapping, Admissionshala has covered more than 30 cities across the country. They have also counseled more than 30,000+ students and have successfully guided more than 10,000+ aspirants to secure admissions to their dream college.

Students can reach out to Admissionshala even after their admission gets confirmed at the college, irrespective of financial, professional, or personal issue assistance in admission fee payment or education loan for the preferred program will also be provided.

The versatility displayed in the assistance extended, along with covering the entire admission process in a completely hassle-free manner is the trademark feature that makes the session exceptional & liked by students.

The campaign functions on a well-built structure that covers the entire admission process with providing the required assistance to each and every step. Apart from the ready-made solutions, the students will be aided with a 100% personalized curated plan, which is thoroughly based upon the expectations, budget, and most importantly the interest of the student.

There are millions of aspirants with completely different skill sets and interests applying for a limited number of programs and seats in the elite-level institutes of the nation. Admissionshala and the CWC campaign are keen on prioritizing this consideration and designing personalized and tailor-made solutions for all the questions associated with their higher education.

CWC campaign will help a student in realizing his/her strength, which is not solely based on scores of different competitive examinations but covers all the aspects of personality on which a perfect road map for a better future will be drafted during the session.

https://admissionshala.com/cwc/

&nbsp;https://admissionshala.com/

