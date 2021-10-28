Adobe Powers Creativity For All With trailblazing innovations At Adobe MAX 2021

The future of tomorrow’s work and workplaces is rooted in creativity. In a world where the pandemic forced us into isolation, creativity kept us together. Today, everyone with a story to tell has found a platform to create, express and collaborate. Celebrating the spirit of 'Creativity for All', the world’s largest creativity conference- Adobe MAX 2021 kicked off on October 26. The event saw Adobe unveil boundary-pushing innovations across Creative Cloud flagship applications for millions of customers worldwide, from students to social media creators to creative professionals. With these updates, Adobe seeks to strengthen three important pillars—Enable Connected Creativity, Unleash Creative Potential and Empower Creative Careers.

During the opening keynote built around the theme of ‘Create Tomorrow Together’, Shantanu Narayen, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Adobe, said, “Since we came together at this time last year, we’ve faced a significant number of challenges. And through it all, we continue to experience the power of creativity to sustain us, unite us and inspire us.” He added, “When we launched Creative Cloud, our vision was to reimagine the creative process – providing new features and capabilities continuously and enabling creators to create wherever inspiration strikes. I’m tremendously proud of the dedication and resilience of our team over the last year to deliver new breakthroughs.”

With notable features in Creative Cloud like three AI-powered Neural Filters in Photoshop desktop, more powerful and precise ML-powered masking capabilities in Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro’s enhanced Speech-to-Text capabilities and a Sensei-powered beta Remix feature, and Illustrator’s Sensei-powered Vectorize Technology Preview on iPad, the company is catapulting the creative experiences to newer heights.



Strengthening the future of connected creativity, Adobe also announced that its recent acquisition of Frame.io will help combine Adobe’s industry-leading creative video editing software, Premiere Pro and After Effects. The company also previewed Photoshop (Beta) and Illustrator (Private Beta) on the web, the browser-based experiences for individuals, teams and stakeholders to view and comment on cloud documents on the web. Creative Cloud Spaces (Private Beta) and Creative Cloud Canvas (Private Beta), to make quick edits, accessible across desktop and mobile. The all-new Workfront plugin for Photoshop gives creatives the ability to collaborate in context.

“Today marks a major inflection in the journey of Creative Cloud. We’re making Creative Cloud as much about collaboration as it is about creativity by making it more accessible on the web and by incorporating Frame.io, the industry-leading, cloud-native platform for collaborating on video production,” said Scott Belsky, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President, Creative Cloud, Adobe. “Our teams across Creative Cloud - from imaging and photography to video and 3D - are innovating to help you create in ways you never dreamed of. Many of these breakthroughs come from Adobe Sensei, our artificial intelligence engine that makes it possible for you to do with a few clicks what previously would have been hours of intricate work. We have also rolled out tons of new capabilities to accelerate your projects and careers so that you can thrive in your creative career and journey,” he added.

Illustrator on the Web - Hero Image

The event also saw the rollout of the digital content attribution tool that comes from its Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) that was announced at Adobe MAX 2019. Adobe’s shipped Content Credentials in Photoshop and also introduced a subscription model on Behance to enable creators to monetize their work.

MAX offers more than 400 content sessions and Labs, and 29 hours of global content designed to inspire and educate. The event showcases a diverse roster of highly prolific creatives and entrepreneurs, including Jose Andres, Riz Ahmed, Zazie Beetz, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, Henry Golding, Casey Neistat, Tilda Swinton, Young Thug, Chloe Zhao and Imagine Dragons. Emmy Award-winning comedian and producer Kenan Thompson will host this year’s MAX Sneaks – a behind-the-scenes look at the experimental technology being developed in Adobe Labs.