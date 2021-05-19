Advantages of First Flush Tea - Darjeeling

Tea lovers and connoisseurs often cannot come to a definite conclusion - which flush produces the best tea? With tea being a year-round crop, you can expect great varieties in its taste, flavor, and aroma from different flushes.

If you have fallen in love with tea, this is the perfect time to try out the first flush of the year. Let us see how the first flush tea feels, and learn more about its advantages. However, before that, let us see what First Flush tea means.

What is First Flush Tea?

Right now, it is probably the perfect time for harvesting the first batch of tea plants. In India, tea plants are usually harvested thrice a year - and they are called the first flush, the second flush, and the autumn flush respectively. One of the most prized and well-known first flush teas happens to be the Darjeeling First Flush Tea. The Teaswan First Flush Darjeeling tea is one of a kind - the natural methods of preparation and processing make it a delicacy worth trying. The unique flavor profile, and the mellow, yet tempting aroma is famous all over the world.

First Flush is the very first plucking of a tea plant’s harvest season during late winter or spring. These young and tender tea plant parts produce the purest and freshest cup of tea. First flush tea is usually a signature or premium item, often priced higher than other flushes or harvests. The great taste and the aroma seem otherworldly - such is the greatness of Darjeeling Fresh Flush Tea.

Benefits of First Flush Tea

Tea is a great beverage, and it comes packed with a series of benefits and advantages. The delicate and fresh tea made from the fresh flush happens to have many unique benefits that you may not find in later harvests. Tea lovers choose the first flush for its great taste, smoothness, and purity. The exquisite first flush Darjeeling tea has several antioxidants that reduce free radicals and promote a healthy life.

Prevents aging and damage to cell

The abundant antioxidants eliminate toxins and take care of the harmful free radicals. These antioxidants prevent aging and reduce cellular damage to a great extent.

Reduces chances of Cancer

Polyphenols in first flush Darjeeling tea have been proven to prevent cancer by restricting tumor development. The anti-mutagenic properties reduce cellular mutation and protect cells from unexpected and harmful growths.

Strengthens bones

With age, our bones become brittle, and bone density tends to decrease. However, drinking a First Flush Darjeeling tea has proven to be very helpful as it increases bone density and keeps one’s bones strong. First Flush Darjeeling Tea consumers have shown greater bone density, as compared to non-drinkers.

Strengthens the immune system

Theanine in First Flush Darjeeling tea helps in making you immune to ailments like common cold and flu. It helps the body fight against bacteria and infections. It also increases the rate of blood flow and lowers the chances of a heart attack.

Boosts metabolism

Though the first flush tea leaves are fresh and delicate, they contain a considerable amount of caffeine. It gives the instant energy you need to perform your work and also helps in metabolizing one’s foods. It helps in weight loss and is a great choice for health-conscious tea lovers.

Why is First Flush Tea better?

An avid tea lover would surely prefer first flush tea over any other. There are many aspects, in which the first flush is superior to the second one. It has a lighter appearance, and one can easily mistake it for green tea. Unlike typical black tea, first flush tea gives a pale yellow or a lovely golden cup of tea.

As you sip on your cup of first flush tea, you may taste notes of flowers, fruits, grass, and earth in the flavor profile. The slightly bitter notes provide balance and crispiness to your perfect cup of tea. The light and airy taste would stimulate your taste buds - it is undoubtedly the best choice for enjoying the delicacy and wonders of tea.

First Flush Tea recommendations

One of the customers talking about his experience told, “ It was March of 2018 when my friends and I visited Darjeeling for a trip. I had a heavenly experience when we decided to have tea at a roadside tea stall. I was told that the tea was made from the most recent batch of first flush tea. To my surprise, it was packed just a couple of days ago, so it was as fresh as they come. Without hesitating even once, I purchased quite a lot of it for my home. But it didn’t last very long, as I just couldn’t keep myself from the urge of having it more than twice daily. Though I tried many first flush teas later, the flavor was not quite the same.”

He further added, “ After a friend’s recommendation, I found the TeaSwan First Flush Darjeeling Tea to be unique. It had the proper bitterness and the aroma as I had tried it in Darjeeling. It reminded me of the First Flush Darjeeling Tea I had a few years back. Additionally, I tried several other products from TeaSwan.”

Telling about its varied variety he said, “In addition to their unique and varied range of green, black, white, oolong, flavored and herbal teas, what caught my attention is their first flush teas. The Goomtee Spring Diamond, Doke Green Diamond, and the Giddapahar Spring Queen are some of their best first flush teas.”

Final words

After having read and understood more about fresh flush teas, one must surely be yearning to try some out. First flush tea has a unique taste and is incomparable to later harvests. Tea lovers wait eagerly for a year, to be able to purchase and try out the first flush tea and the quality is worth it. It is on the bucket list of many people to visit the North-Eastern and also Southern tea-producing states in India. Many people love to know the tea gardens and the related world a bit better.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.