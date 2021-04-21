Advertising Guru Waseem is now also the COO of Anza Investment group

Waseem Amrohi, Founder of Mumbai based Advertising and Marketing Agency Inking Ideas, has been appointed as the new COO of Dubai based Anza Investments Group.

Anza Investments Group – An associate company of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Alnehayan has also invested in India's fastest growing Advertising & Marketing firm M/s InKING Ideas Pvt Ltd.

Anza Investment appointed Mr. Amrohi to "reshape the investment panorama", read a statement.

Talking about the COO responsibility at Anza Investment, Waseem said: "I am very excited about the new task assigned to me. My job is not only to run InKING ideas, but also to use my experience to expand the business of Anza investments in the UAE & India.”

He said, “With the help of online technology and advertising. We can give our clients much better scope and results. We as Anza group provide a very vast list of services, My job is to give a next- level tech and advertising approach to reach our goals.”

Waseem has endorsed many prestigious campaigns and has won many Awards globally including BBC national marketing award 2017, Midday Showbiz 2020, legend Dadasaheb Phalke and many more.

Having worked on over 450 brands including national and international. Waseem Amrohi aims to take the Anza Investment and Inking ideas to the next level by using his expertise.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.