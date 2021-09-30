Advotalks makes talking to your advocate effortless

The rise of e-commerce has revolutionized the way in which services and products are consumed and delivered. People find it more convenient to get their products delivered to their doorsteps instead of visiting the physical stores. However, digitization is not limited to the retail market alone. The legal sector is also preparing to adopt digital strategies to make their services more convenient and affordable at the same time. One such step to digitization is the emergence of online legal consultancies. These e-legal services allow individuals to reach expert lawyers and get educated advice from them without making any prior appointment or physical visit.

Founded by Vatsaly Ajit Srivastava, Advotalks is a new-age online legal consultancy platform that aims at helping people with all kinds of legal solutions under one roof. The e-legal service Platform is transforming the Indian legal scenario through its easy-to-access and cost-effective expert legal advice. They make sure that every woman is heard and all their issues regarding social factors, privacy issues, and cyberbullying are alleviated, maintaining all the factors of confidentiality. The founder here shares the insights of his journey on founding Advotalks, a Platform that is leaving no stone unturned in helping individuals in their times of crisis.

1) What is the biggest USP that diﬀerentiates your company from the competitors?

Our company, Advotalks, is a one-of-its-kind legal Platform that has abandoned the traditional methods of legal consultancy in favor of a more client-focused consultancy service. Living in the age of digitization, when every sector is embracing technology, we have also decided to go online so that Indians can access justice easily. At Advotalks, we try to provide them with practical and easy solutions to their problems to improve their legal journey. With the team of a highly expert team of lawyers and chartered accountants, our Platform can handle legal issues of both individuals and large corporations. We also make sure that we keep the identity of our clients confidential so that they don’t face any issues. In times of any emergency needs, we make sure that our services are available for them. People can consult with India’s top advocates 24*7 through phone calls or chat and get quick solutions in a seamless manner.

2) What are the most important trends that you see emerging across the legal industry?

The Indian corporate sector has witnessed considerable growth in the last few decades. The advancement of this sector is giving birth to new startups and businesses every single day. As a result, there is a dire need for legal consultancies to help those budding businesses with legal support in terms of employment, taxes, compliances, securities, labor, finances, and investment. The increased demand can only be fulfilled through highly fictional legal consultancy services. Therefore, the legal services are adopting a digital route to make them more functional and efficient at the same time. Advotalks is a pioneer in this scenario for all Indian legal Platfrom as it is one of the top e-legal services in India.

4) Why should you think people go for online legal services like Advotalks?

Traditional legal services can be both confusing and time-consuming. Living in a fast-paced world, we cannot make justice a tiresome process anymore. Online legal services adopt the digital approach so that they can deliver relevant solutions to their clients without making them wait for the appointments. Especially, during this time of the pandemic, when all other sectors are going digital, legal services should also go online for the sake of client satisfaction. https://advotalks.com/ In addition, online legal services like Advotalks offer ready access to top-notch legal experts at an affordable price which is more than necessary in a country like India. Justice should not be expensive and Advotalks makes that sure.

5) What is your vision ahead for your company?

Advotalks was founded with an aim to streamline the Indian judiciary system and we are constant with our vision even today. We value customer centricity above anything else and our team of legal experts is working effortlessly to provide our clients with valuable solutions. People hesitate to enter legal battles due to the apparently complicated outlook of the Indian judiciary system. Advotalks wants to erase that hesitation from people’s minds so that they can claim their legal rights effortlessly. At the same time, we want to support all those budding entrepreneurs who are seeking educated legal solutions for their businesses. On top of that, our goal is to expand our client base to 5 million by 2023.

6) What has been your driving motto behind establishing Advotalks?

At Advotalks, we believe in creating better everyday life for people through our high-quality legal advice. My motto has always been: “Justice is for everybody” and it has been my Platform motto as well. My legal Service platfrom and I are dedicated to securing the legal rights taking care of legal requirements of everyone from a child to a senior citizen, from a small startup to a large-scale corporation.



Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.