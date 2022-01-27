Aeronot – A new perfume house in town

A new fragrance house is already the talk of the town. Introducing Aeronot, a perfume house with a brand name kept out of the founder’s shared love for aviation. The company established in Gurgaon, has a collection of four niche fragrances with a very bold and vibrant story/theme attached to each scent to help customers visualize the experience of wearing the fragrances. Aeronot envisions to bring high quality fragrances, inspired by French perfumery and its Paris couture fashion culture to the Indian market. "Although Wrapped in luxurious boxes, glamorous model shoots and bold brand aesthetics, We also make sure we use sustainable product & shipping packaging, are clean & conscious to the ingredients we use and maintain a gender neutral belief in the world of perfumery." says Akshay & Abhishek Raina, the two brothers and founders of Aeronot.

I launched the brand towards the end of my college years as a pilot project in late 2018 with a batch of just 200 bottles in four fragrances and to my surprise I was sold out in just under three days at the pop up events I did at the Taj Ambassador hotel Delhi, Courtyard by Marriott, Gurgaon, the Palms town & country club, Gurgaon and the Double tree by Hilton, Gurgaon. At the time Abhishek was in Sweden studying for his master’s and we officially launched the brand in January 2019. A few years down the road and a hard fought pandemic later, the brand managed to stay on its feet on major platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, MensXP & Smytten. It was only until October 2021 when we re-designed everything and launched the new collection and kept only two sales channels, the official Aeronot website and on Amazon India. We dropped four exquisite fragrances and a Discovery Set was introduced to help customers sample all four of our fragrances which quickly became a hit and sold out entirely in less than two months.

Each fragrance at Aeronot is built around a story, a theme, a memory, or an emotion captured and thus one of our tagline, ‘Created with emotions and memories’. We understood that in order to break the irony of selling fragrances online, we would have to up our game in imagery and videography portrayed through exquisite visual art in order to help customers smell the fragrances through their eyes. You can check out our official online store at www.aeronot-store.com and our instagram at https://www.instagram.com/aeronotstore/

Even our photoshoot with models was centered around the respective themes of the fragrances. Instead of describing what they smell like, we prefer to let our customers know, what they would feel like once they wear Aeronot as we believe fragrances have a very overpowering effect on one’s mood and emotions.

Aeronot uses high quality ingredients when it comes to sourcing raw ingredients for their perfumes and try to be as transparent as possible when describing what they put into their products. We use both botanical as well as carefully selected synthetic ingredients which are also safe for the skin and environment. Our ingredients are brought in from leading perfumers in India, Dubey Perfumers who obtain their raw materials directly from Grasse, France, the birthplace of French perfumery, to their factories in Hyderabad and then directly to our manufacturers here in Gurgaon. I remember it was such a challenge to find someone to produce just 200 bottles which is a fraction of what most manufacturers take as a moq (minimum order quantity) and that is when they (Dubey Perfumers) took a bet on us and kickstarted this idea of ours and hence we owe a lot to them for having faith in us.

Following the success of our carefully curated Discovery set which houses all our fragrances, we are currently working towards similar scent palettes presented in travel friendly boxes and also venturing into other beauty accessories. As a beauty brand it is necessary to always keep inventing new products and entering into new segments to help keep alive that element of surprise and awe for your customers. The next step would be to expand into retail and have stores across shopping malls carrying with us our bold and luxurious aesthetic.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.