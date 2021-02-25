After a successful launch in Europe, #CodeAtHome comes to India

IND USA
  • As India makes strides towards widening access of digital resources at the grass root levels, particularly among the women, the launch of #CodeAtHome would act as a force multiplier in building digital inclination among young minds at their formative years.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:49 PM IST

With the invaluable support of the Ambassador of France to India and the Ambassador of India to France, E-mma organization will launch the #CodeAtHome initiative in India on International Women’s Day.

This initiative joins the stream of many domestic programs including India’s highly innovative Atal Tinkering Labs set up in thousands of schools for underprivileged children providing a platform for kids for a technology enabled future.

The purpose of this global initiative is to enable millions of kids and teens to participate in free online coding workshops held weekly. This would bring together youth of India and other countries towards a brighter future through promotion of wider access to technology. #CodeAtHome is aimed at kids aged 8 to 12 years old and teens aged 13 to 16 years old.

India is a hub of software and technology and has fuelled technological advancement worldwide. As India makes strides towards widening access of digital resources at the grass root levels, particularly among the women, the launch of #CodeAtHome would act as a force multiplier in building digital inclination among young minds at their formative years.

Through pedagogical sessions, kids and teens will develop their algorithmic thoughts in order to learn to solve complex problems and to discover the world of programming using languages such as Python, Swift, Scratch, JavaScript and many others.

They will also expand their creativity and explore the possibilities offered by technology and its application in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, the cloud and many others.

Register for the launch event: http://e-m.ma/CodeAtHomeIndia

#CodeAtHome online launch schedule on 8th March 2021 from 2:30PM to 4:30PM (IST):

1. Introduction about #CodeAtHome from 2:30PM to 3:30PM: • Ms. Dipty Chander – Software Engineer and President of E-mma

• H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Lenain - Ambassador of France to India

• H.E. Mr. Jawed Ashraf - Ambassador of India to France

Ambassadors’ Opening Speech:

Panel Discussion: The Benefits of Diversity in Tech:

• Ms. Pallavi Arora – Vice President of Cisco India

• Mr. Dilip Chenoy – Secretary General of FICCI

• Ms. Myriam Akhoun – Director Sustainability Solutions in Asia Pacific of Engie India

• Mr. Anand Rangarajan – Engineering Director of Google India

2. Coding Session for kids and teens 8 to 16 years old from 3:30PM to 4:30PM

E-mma invites young girls and boys from all backgrounds to break all stereotypes related to tech world by learning coding, an essential skill of the 21st century.

Please find the URL for upcoming workshops schedule for kids and teens between 8 to 12 years old and 13 to 16 years old: codeathome.org

India being a leading global player in the Technology sector, E-mma calls upon Indian companies to promote coding technology in young kids and teens by supporting #CodeAtHome initiative.

About E-mma:

Established in 2013, E-mma is a non-profit French organization created by Epitech students, who promote gender diversity in the technological domain.

For donations or more information, visit: https://donate.e-mma.org or https://www.e- mma.org. You can also check them out on Twitter, Instagram - @org_emma, Facebook - @org.emma and LinkedIn - @e-mma.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

