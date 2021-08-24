After ruling Mumbai, Zeno Health enters Pune with a bang!

Zeno Health is one of Mumbai's fastest-growing omnichannel pharmacy retail companies, with more than 100+ locations in various parts of the city. Erstwhile Generico, Zeno has already saved Mumbai consumers over INR 170+ crores in just three years since its inception, thanks to a team of 850+ dedicated employees and having a customer base of over 12 lakh+ extremely satisfied customers. Zeno Health aims to satisfy consumer needs of trust on the quality of medicines, easy availability, at its true price which is also their mission statement.

Zeno Health is one such retail pharmacy brand that is working hard to connect and integrate the physical (brick and mortar stores) and digital (website and loyalty app) worlds, giving customers more ways to interact with the brand. They have expanded its services for home delivery of drugs, launched its website and mobile app, and developed a dedicated call centre to assist customers who are unable to visit their stores, among other things.

Zeno Health now in Pune

On August 18th, Zeno Health launched four stores in Pune, which are located in Wakad, NIBM Kondhawa, Wanwadi, and Sadashiv Peth - Tilak Road. These stores will provide a uniform consumer experience across offline (physical retail) and online (digital retail) channels to ensure that all Indians have access to simple new world of healthcare.

“Zeno Health not only provide high-quality drugs at true prices, but also promote holistic health through diagnostic services and loyalty programmes that rewards customers for maintaining healthy habits. By linking our online or app-based channels, Zeno hopes to create a simple and cost-effective in-store shopping experience,” says Mr. Girish Agarwal, co-founder, Zeno Health.

According to a customer of Zeno Health, a diabetic patient from Mulund, the affordable prices are relief for chronic patients who are suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol, as they can save up to 40% on prescription prices. He claims that adopting Zeno Health's services saves around Rs. 4000 each month, and his doctor also recommends quality generic medicines from Zeno Health.

Zeno is a generics-focused firm that believes on educating customers. Every section of the store, including the pharmacists who are equipped to educate customers on drug molecules/components and available Generic medicines for those components, promotes the benefits of Generic Drugs.

With Zeno Health Pune city launch they want to provide a more convenient in-store shopping experience. Customers can now place prescription orders online and pick them up when they are ready. They can also browse the drug lists on the app for more information. Zeno health experts review the client’s prescription history and provide them appropriate diagnostic services, consulting services, and promotions via the mobile app. Monitoring vital signs in a timely manner is one of the most important techniques in assessing health and advising future moves. With low-cost lab testing, Pune residents would be better able to manage their health. Customers that are loyal will receive coupons with discounts based on previous purchases. This type of personalised marketing makes for a fantastic in-store shopping experience.

“We're ready to make a difference in Pune now after making a significant effect on the lives of over 12 million people in Mumbai. Our goal is to cooperate with the Medical Council of India and the Indian Council of Medical Research to educate customers about the benefits of generic medications and expand our network across India's major cities,” explains Girish.

“In the fiscal years 21-22, we plan to open 30+ new stores in Pune. After that, we'll travel to Surat, Gujarat. The aim will be to strive for quality, to make a difference in people's lives, and to be leaders in the generics and healthcare industries” he concludes.

For more information, download https://zenohealth.onelink.me/dfvH/pune



