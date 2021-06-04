Agatha Maksimova - The supermodel-turned-actress is winning hearts

The life of Agatha Maksimova is one of the most interesting stories. From a supermodel to one of the most talented and talked about actresses in Europe, she has come a long way. The Russian-French international supermodel has now turned into an actress. She has grabbed the attention of mainstream audience and critics with her stellar acting ability and gorgeous looks.

Agatha, who has now fully committed to her acting career, started out as a model and had a very successful career being a supermodel modeling for multiple global brands like L'Oreal Paris, Garnier, Louis Vuitton Christian Louboutin etc. She has featured in top fashion festivals and international fashion magazines like Vogue, White Sposa, L'Officiel, Femina, anWomen's Health. She has her own modeling agency, a jewellery brand and she is also the editor-in-chief of the fashion & art magazine. With having such a powerful resume and name in the modeling and fashion industry Agatha Maksimova has achieved almost everything that was there to achieve in the modeling business. Also to mention that She is Miss Europe 2018 2nd runner-up. With all of such accomplishments we can say that she is the perfect example of beauty with a brain.

Because of such a famous name in the modeling and fashion industry Agatha Maksimova has also been invited to the prestigious international film festivals of Cannes and Venice. When she visited Cannes in the year 2019, Agatha had such a heart chaning and overwhelming experience that she decided to start acting in films. She felt it would provide her more freedom and she would explore many different aspects of her life and get to know different characters through acting. Opportunities fell right into her way and in just a short time she has done many interesting major and minor roles in multiple films and television series. One of her biggest projects of her acting career is The prequel of Harry Potter - The House of Gaunt movie which is all set to premier in Paris.

Agatha Maksimova has finally made it big time in Europe with her sheer talent and years of hard work.

