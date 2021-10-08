Agoro Carbon Alliance - A grower-centric sustainable agri programme launched

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India

Agoro Carbon Alliance, a global business created for farmers to earn additional revenue from positive climate action, is launching in India today. Backed by Yara, one of the global agriculture leaders in crop nutrition and integrated with Yara’s global reach, local farmer relationships, and nearly 115 years of proven agricultural innovation, Agoro Carbon Alliance aims to build a more sustainable and profitable food future.

With 58% of the population engaged currently in agriculture as the primary source of income, the share of agriculture in the Gross Value Added is at 17.8% in FY20 and agricultural commodities export is worth US$ 32.12 billion for April 2020 - January 2021. Given these statistics, the Indian food industry is poised for immense growth and increased contribution globally, and the agriculture industry’s future is expected to see multifold growth. In India, Agoro Carbon Alliance will enable Indian farmers to generate an additional, sustainable income from carbon cropping while maintaining or even increasing crop yields. Agoro Carbon puts Indian farmers at the center of the solution by incentivizing and enabling them to change practices and connecting them to the growing number of businesses that are looking to achieve their climate pledges.

Speaking on the launch, Prithviraj Sen Sharma, Managing Director of Agoro Carbon Alliance India, said, “India’s resourceful farmers have been at the forefront of major agricultural revolutions. Agoro aims to foray into the next major planetary-scale agricultural revolution with farmers spearheading the approach locally. Agoro Carbon will provide state-of-the-art digital connectivity to millions of Indian farmers, enabling hyperlocal and granular decision support mechanisms. The platform will further create direct market linkages and enable the discovery of the local grower globally. We are excited and humbled today at Agoro Carbon Alliance India to be working closely with Indian farmers, leveraging a strong ground network of local Yara Crop Nutrition Centers to adopt newer, holistic ways of thinking for our collective future on this planet. We are looking forward to the alliances in India that will allow us to make our vision a reality soon.”

With commercial operations across four continents, Agoro Carbon Alliance aims to decarbonize farming and restore carbon to the world’s soil by implementing technologically advanced carbon cropping practices.

About Agoro Carbon Alliance

Agoro Carbon Alliance is creating a new solution to our carbon challenge that’s grounded in the soil. Our partners are committed to decarbonizing farming by helping transform practices on every farm on the planet, generating reliable Farm Carbon Credits and certified climate-smart crops.

Guided by transparency, security, and collaboration, we create incentives for farmers, buyers, and consumers to choose change from the ground up. Agoro leverages Yara’s deep agronomic knowledge and credibility to make it possible for every farm to transition to climate-positive farming practices, restoring carbon to the world’s soils and reversing the effects of climate change.

Meet our members and join the journey at https://www.agorocarbonalliance.com/

Media Contact Details

Aakansha Bhushan, Value 360 Communications, aakansha@value360india.com, +91-9986716568

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.