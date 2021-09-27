AI-LenSx Bladeless Femto Laser Surgery: AI-enabled Robotic Cataract Surgery

India is home to the world's largest number of blind people, with the most common causes of vision impairment being uncorrected refractive errors and cataracts. In fact, cataract is the most common cause of reversible blindness in the world. The clouding of the natural lens of the eye is an age-related change, called a cataract, which results in decreased or hazy vision. The symptoms of cataracts, depending on the stage of disease, can range from a mild visual blur or glare, to complete loss of vision. Vision loss due to cataract is hundred percent reversible by simple surgery, in which the clouded lens of the eye is removed, and replaced by an artificial lens or IOL. However, due to the lack of trained medical professionals and healthcare infrastructure, India remains the blindness capital of the world.

As is true for almost everything in a country like ours, this is just one side of the coin. On the other hand, India is also home to the best and the biggest eye hospitals, which are delivering state-of-the-art cataract surgery and visual outcomes, at par with the most advanced eye centers across the globe.

In fact, even the latest Artificial Intelligence-based Robotic Cataract Surgery using the AI LenSx Femtosecond Laser System is now available in several eye hospitals in India, including AIIMS and Eye7 Hospitals ( www.eye7.in ) in New Delhi, and Medanta in Gurgaon.

Femtosecond laser or blade-free cataract surgery (FLACS), also known as robotic cataract surgery, is an extremely sophistical cataract surgical technique. This utilizes a very precise laser to carry out the steps that were traditionally done manually, with handheld blades and instruments. A further refinement of this highly skilled technique has been made by using AI. As is true for all technologies enable by Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, the automation of the key processes of traditional cataract surgery makes them safer, and more predictable.

Artificial Intelligence preparing the entire surgery process for emulsification of cloudy eye lens.

The AI- LenSx Laser has the unique ability to integrate high-resolution anterior segment imaging with the femtosecond laser, with greater precision and safety. This allows the surgeon to use specialized software to create a surgical plan with a 3-D image of the eye. The surgery is therefore performed with an AI-enabled computer-guided laser. This means greater accuracy, precision, and reproducibility.

AI uses population-based data and algorithms to produced generational improvements in both, the software and hardware of the femtosecond laser cataract surgery suite, with refinements in each surgical step. “Given that the visual results of AI technique are crystal clear, with the enhanced safety of the surgical procedure, there could not be a better time to get your cataract surgery done,” said Dr. Rahil Chaudhary of Eye7 hospitals ( www.eye7.in ), one of the first surgeons to introduce this technique in India. This has the potential to revolutionise cataract surgery results, with extraordinary visual results unmatched by any other kind of cataract surgery, he further added.

“Since the entire process of planning of surgical steps is enabled by AI, the platform provides better predictability for IOL power calculations and surgical incision placements, resulting in almost perfect vision after cataract surgery,” said Dr. Sudipto Pakrasi of Medanta Hospital.

Earlier, the lens power calculations were carried out with the help of machines, enabling the eye doctor to choose the lens power and position best suited for the patient. In the AI-enabled FLACS system, this process has become entirely guided by big data algorithms. The highly sophisticated software, therefore, provides an unmatched precision in IOL power calculations, lens rotation, and positioning as well. This results in an enhanced quality of vision after cataract surgery.

It is now possible to give patients near or almost absolute freedom from glasses: the introduction of the latest AI-based FLACs has made cataract surgery almost equivalent to refractive surgery, added Dr. Rahil Chaudhary.

The excitement around the introduction of AI-Based FLACs is justified: there is sufficient evidence in peer-reviewed literature to demonstrate that the AI-assisted femtosecond laser results in greater stability of the intraocular lens position, with less tilt, resulting in the best possible post-operative vision. The many happy patients with perfect vision after this cataract surgery are yet another example of how technology, especially artificial intelligence, is making our quality of life better.