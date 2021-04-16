AirPets: Pet Relocation during COVID 19

The year 2020 began with the outbreak of Coronavirus, leaving the entire world in a state of uncertainty and confusion. While the majority of the people were struggling to make ends meet and keep their near and dear ones safe, there needs to be a special mention for Pet Parents around the world who despite the uncertainties did not leave their pets behind.

In recent years there has been a massive growth in the Pet Relocation industry and in our recent conversation with industry expert Mr. Varun Siddhartha from AirPets Relocation Services Pvt Ltd we learned some interesting facts.

Mr. Varun who owns and runs AirPets in India has been in the pet relocation space for almost a decade. He recalls 10 years back people were not aware that they can transport their pets safely and hence the instances of pet abandonment were rampant due to the relocation of pet owners. However, today things have improved and as a responsible pet parent, many pet owners will seek help from professional companies to transfer their pets.

Last year in March 2020, when the nationwide lockdown was announced and almost all the airlines had stopped their operations, we were getting calls on a daily basis from pet parents who were returning back to India, but no airlines were ready to accept live animals. It was an extremely stressful period not just for pet owners but also for the business, says Varun Siddhartha. However, with some airlines starting to accept pets as early as July last year we saw a surge in the relocation of the pets.

The cargo mode is definitely a much more expensive mode of pet travel but that has not stopped pet owners from relocating with their beloved pets. He further adds to their surprise the year 2020 saw the maximum numbers of relocations with limited airlines accepting pets as accompanied baggage, leaving cargo mode as the only option.

While it is heart-warming to see so many pet owners relocating with their pets, but he also advises that one must start planning in advance and seek professional help while relocating due to ever-changing export and import rules.

AirPets Relocation Services Pvt Ltd with its head office in New Delhi and team across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai have relocated thousands of pets across the world. They not only specialize in import-export of dogs and cats but also other pet animals like rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, and turtles.

