AirPets- The Pet Relocation Brand You Can Trust

New Delhi, July 30: While you may have heard of many relocation companies helping humans relocate, we are here to tell you about a company that helps you relocate your beloved pets safely with you. It may come as a surprise to many, but pet relocation services are real and there are trusted companies like AirPets Relocation Services Pvt Ltd who have relocated thousands of pets around the world.

With traveling becoming a constant in our lives, one of the worries that often burden our minds is about our beloved pets. Who would take care of them? How would they accompany us? These worries often lead to people thinking of either abandoning their pets or worse case sometimes changing their life plans.

In the 21st century, where people often relocate with regards to building a career, higher education, personal or family reasons, pet relocation should not be something holding them back from making the right life choices for themselves. It is during such times that companies like AirPets come to your rescue and helps you relocate your pets not only domestically but also internationally. AirPets an expert in international pet shipping services not only helps you in relocating dogs and cats but also has expertise in relocating exotic pets like guinea pigs, rabbits, birds, etc.

AirPets with almost a decade-long experience in international pet relocation is not only well versed with the pet relocation requirements but also with the legal formalities that are an integral part of the entire process. For example, during one of the recent incidents wherein an Indian National was returning from Russia and brought his rescued cat along with him. It was due to lack of awareness of international pet relocation processes, lack of proper paperwork and guidance that his cat was denied entry and was stuck at Delhi airport. This can be an extremely stressful and scary situation for any pet parent; however, Mr. Rohit (the pet owner) was prompt enough to get in touch with AirPets upon realizing the severity of the situation. AirPets without wasting further time jumped into action and made the owner aware of requirements that included a NOC and mandatory negative RT PCR test for cats. A vet from AirPets was arranged to go inside the airport for administering booster shots to the cat as per the requirement, after which the NOC was granted, and the cat was released. While we hope no pet parent ever goes through such an ordeal, but one must understand that some jobs are best handled by experts. Therefore, if you are moving with your pet, companies like AirPets can be contacted for their expertise and vast knowledge in international pet shipping.

AirPets with its Head Office in Delhi operates from five major ports in India - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. One of the key benefits of using AirPets services is that they provide all the necessary paperwork, certification, vaccination, guidance, and veterinary assistance under one roof. AirPets also provides boarding services to its four-legged clients and ensures a very safe, sanitized, and homely environment. The boarding is thoughtfully designed with a cozy and comfortable sleeping space, along with a good climate control environment. Moreover, the healthy and good quality food along with a dedicated staff would keep you tension-free as you will be sure that your pets are in good hands.

With a total of 5526 pets exported and 4280 pets imported till now, AirPets proudly boast about having a strong client base with extremely good reviews and experience.

Thus, with so many facilities provided by AirPets, feel free to get in touch with the team regarding any services that you might be looking for. If you want to get a broader view of the services that they provide, you can check https://www.airpets.in/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.