IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Ajay Rai builds successful online businesses, offers insights for making it big
Once you have helped a few clients reach their business goals, you can use their honest testimonials to gain more clients, says Ajay.(Ajay Rai)
Once you have helped a few clients reach their business goals, you can use their honest testimonials to gain more clients, says Ajay.(Ajay Rai)
brand post

Ajay Rai builds successful online businesses, offers insights for making it big

Ajay Rai is a victorious online entrepreneur, who coaches for scaling up businesses using the latest technology.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:13 PM IST

“You can’t be a successful business owner without an office!” That’s the general statement people give when someone even thinks about going the virtual way of building a business. Well, Ajay Rai has proved this notion wrong. While an office and all employees under the same roof might have been the norm sometime back, anyone can be a full-time virtual entrepreneur in the digital era.

While it’s true that entrusting teammates with designated tasks reduces the founder’s workload, it’s not impossible to build a successful business without an office. In fact, Covid-19 has taught us that running a profitable business doesn’t necessarily need a fancy office building!

Even Amazon is a great example of a dreamer going online initially and building an empire out of it. So, it proves that building a high paying online business with no office isn’t a dream anymore. Moreover, not having to pay rent for an expensive office building or buying one can help an entrepreneur divert their funds to more important tasks.

How to start a profitable online business like Ajay Rai?

With so many software and online tools, running a profitable online business isn’t a big deal in the 21st century. Some of the fields you can succeed on your own include affiliate marketing, blogging, funnel building, graphic designing, advertising, and so on. Plus, instead of having employees report to a building 9 to 5, you can hire the best talents from across the world regardless of the location.

Coaching and course creation business is all the rage right now. In simple terms, if you have the knowledge and skill, give others the benefit and earn the compensation you deserve!

Leveraging the latest technology, internet presence, and the skills and talents of individuals on the internet, the CEO of Upcoach.in, Ajay Rai is one such example of a victorious online entrepreneur. He realized that coaches and course creators need to expand their reach for scaling their business. So, with his knowledge in funnel building and Facebook ads, he helps them scale to multiple 7 figures.

Within a few months of creating Upcoach.in, the young dreamer helped multiple clients hit the seven-figure mark. His platform is filled with success stories of coaches from different parts of the world.

Ajay gives out his biggest secret to start and successfully run a virtual business without an office

Clients need profits, not a building to count on. According to Ajay, his secret to start and successfully run a virtual business is a value-based approach. When you focus on offering value and strive to help your clients achieve success, profits automatically come to you. While money is the driving force for success, every entrepreneur should allot the first priority to offering a striking benefit and immense value.

Once you have helped a few clients reach their business goals, you can use their honest testimonials to gain more clients. It’s important to constantly provide great results using your skillset. Not having a team of employees all in an office together can be overwhelming at first. But it takes the pressure of monthly payments off the mind of the business owner in the initial stages and offers more flexibility. You can always scale and hire experts who work remotely according to your budget!

Final words

The moral of the story is that you can start receiving massive profits solely through a good internet connection, the expertise of skilled remote workers, your own skills, services, and products. While an office can help maintain an organized company later, there is no reason you can’t go successfully virtual in this highly digitalized world. If Ajay can do it, so can you! So what are you waiting for? Turn on your Wi-Fi, get on that laptop, and start making it big online!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Once you have helped a few clients reach their business goals, you can use their honest testimonials to gain more clients, says Ajay.(Ajay Rai)
Once you have helped a few clients reach their business goals, you can use their honest testimonials to gain more clients, says Ajay.(Ajay Rai)
brand post

Ajay Rai builds successful online businesses, offers insights for making it big

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Ajay Rai is a victorious online entrepreneur, who coaches for scaling up businesses using the latest technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a very less time, Sankalp has attracted 10 million audiences on Facebook.(Sankalp Yadav)
In a very less time, Sankalp has attracted 10 million audiences on Facebook.(Sankalp Yadav)
brand post

Know Sankalp Yadav, the new face of India in the digital world

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Sankalp Yadav is a successful digital marketer at the young age of 17.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwani Kumar, the stunning producer who recently gave us the movie 'Sayonee'.(Ashwani Kumar)
Ashwani Kumar, the stunning producer who recently gave us the movie 'Sayonee'.(Ashwani Kumar)
brand post

Inside the Diplomat Mind: Producer Ashwani Kumar announces his first web series

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:02 PM IST
Inside the Diplomat Mind will explore the psychology behind the criminal diplomat and the misuse of diplomatic power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Noratram Loroli, the State President of Dr Ambedkar Student Front of India, is a successful YouTuber as well as a news channel founder.(Noratram Loroli)
Noratram Loroli, the State President of Dr Ambedkar Student Front of India, is a successful YouTuber as well as a news channel founder.(Noratram Loroli)
brand post

Noratram Loroli, founder of Ambedkarite People’s Voice, wants to bring change

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Noratram Loroli, of the YouTube channel Ambedkarite People’s Voice, helps college-going youth in their education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nishit Sangwan
Nishit Sangwan
brand post

Entrepreneur Nishit Sangwan shares crucial steps to grow a business

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Nishit Sangwan, a digital influencer and marketer, knows the formula of growth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aradhana Bhandari
Aradhana Bhandari
brand post

Keeping India alive in the UK

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Aradhana Bhandari, a London-based entrepreneur is set to launch a wellness brand rooted in Ayurvedic knowledge on February 6, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shivam Sharma aka Swagger Sharma
Shivam Sharma aka Swagger Sharma
brand post

Meet Swagger Sharma: A supremely talented Viner on YouTube

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Shivam Sharma aka Swagger Sharma is the most searched, famous YouTube channel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dheeraj Jorwal of Red Owl Gaming has exclusively signed on AS Gaming aka Sahil Rana
Dheeraj Jorwal of Red Owl Gaming has exclusively signed on AS Gaming aka Sahil Rana
brand post

Indian gaming industry is taking shape: Red Owl Gaming exclusively signs on AS Gaming

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:01 PM IST
AS Gaming has had a massive reach in a very short span of time with 6.5 million subscribers on YouTube.
READ FULL STORY
Close
brand post

Producer Punit Balan unveils his new movie poster of ‘Jaggu Aani Juliet’ after massive success of ‘Mulshi Pattern’

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Written by Mahesh Limaye, Ganesh Pandit and Amber Hadap, the movie is directed by Mahesh Limaye himself, leading Cinematographer of Marathi and Hindi movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
brand post

Computerspace: Your one stop destination for computers and other appliances

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Computerspace offers products and services ranging from laptops, computers, keyboards, monitors to every other necessary product required for a PC or a laptop.
READ FULL STORY
Close
brand post

Learning Digital Futureskills is a cool New Year’s resolution: Get onboard with Leapwaters

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Don’t fall prey to overhyped and overpriced coding courses. Enrol in Leapwaters courses and learn Digital Futureskills. It’s within everyone’s budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
brand post

Om Thoke, India’s veteran blogger joins hands with world’s biggest affiliate forum STM to bring them to India dubbed as ‘STM Doosra’

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Om Thoke has inspired millions of aspiring bloggers and affiliate marketers since 2005.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health kit distribution during Covid-19.(Embassy Group)
Health kit distribution during Covid-19.(Embassy Group)
brand post

Corporates join hands to welcome government school students back to their schools after a 9-month absence

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 04:20 PM IST
With government schools opening in the New Year, Embassy Group has mobilized their corporate and NGO partners to work with the government and the Department of Education to prepare schools for the return of their students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sumit Kumar
Sumit Kumar
brand post

A chat with Dream11 expert Sumit Kumar on winning millions

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Holding a degree of B.E, Sumit Kumar has made his way to the top in Dream11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
L to R- Sonali Raut, Lizaa Malik, Gizele Thakral, Big Daddy Director Lakhram Goyal, Badshah & Aastha Gill
L to R- Sonali Raut, Lizaa Malik, Gizele Thakral, Big Daddy Director Lakhram Goyal, Badshah & Aastha Gill
brand post

Goa Casino hosts India’s biggest NYE party, starring Bollywood rapper Badshah

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 06:13 PM IST
It was a grand start to 2021 as the party saw the who’s who from the TV and entertainment world descend in Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP