Ajay Rai builds successful online businesses, offers insights for making it big

“You can’t be a successful business owner without an office!” That’s the general statement people give when someone even thinks about going the virtual way of building a business. Well, Ajay Rai has proved this notion wrong. While an office and all employees under the same roof might have been the norm sometime back, anyone can be a full-time virtual entrepreneur in the digital era.

While it’s true that entrusting teammates with designated tasks reduces the founder’s workload, it’s not impossible to build a successful business without an office. In fact, Covid-19 has taught us that running a profitable business doesn’t necessarily need a fancy office building!

Even Amazon is a great example of a dreamer going online initially and building an empire out of it. So, it proves that building a high paying online business with no office isn’t a dream anymore. Moreover, not having to pay rent for an expensive office building or buying one can help an entrepreneur divert their funds to more important tasks.

How to start a profitable online business like Ajay Rai?

With so many software and online tools, running a profitable online business isn’t a big deal in the 21st century. Some of the fields you can succeed on your own include affiliate marketing, blogging, funnel building, graphic designing, advertising, and so on. Plus, instead of having employees report to a building 9 to 5, you can hire the best talents from across the world regardless of the location.

Coaching and course creation business is all the rage right now. In simple terms, if you have the knowledge and skill, give others the benefit and earn the compensation you deserve!

Leveraging the latest technology, internet presence, and the skills and talents of individuals on the internet, the CEO of Upcoach.in, Ajay Rai is one such example of a victorious online entrepreneur. He realized that coaches and course creators need to expand their reach for scaling their business. So, with his knowledge in funnel building and Facebook ads, he helps them scale to multiple 7 figures.

Within a few months of creating Upcoach.in, the young dreamer helped multiple clients hit the seven-figure mark. His platform is filled with success stories of coaches from different parts of the world.

Ajay gives out his biggest secret to start and successfully run a virtual business without an office

Clients need profits, not a building to count on. According to Ajay, his secret to start and successfully run a virtual business is a value-based approach. When you focus on offering value and strive to help your clients achieve success, profits automatically come to you. While money is the driving force for success, every entrepreneur should allot the first priority to offering a striking benefit and immense value.

Once you have helped a few clients reach their business goals, you can use their honest testimonials to gain more clients. It’s important to constantly provide great results using your skillset. Not having a team of employees all in an office together can be overwhelming at first. But it takes the pressure of monthly payments off the mind of the business owner in the initial stages and offers more flexibility. You can always scale and hire experts who work remotely according to your budget!

Final words

The moral of the story is that you can start receiving massive profits solely through a good internet connection, the expertise of skilled remote workers, your own skills, services, and products. While an office can help maintain an organized company later, there is no reason you can’t go successfully virtual in this highly digitalized world. If Ajay can do it, so can you! So what are you waiting for? Turn on your Wi-Fi, get on that laptop, and start making it big online!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.