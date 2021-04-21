Akshay Aruku expands his reach on the OTT platform with his acting performances

Akshay Aruku, the name might be familiar to you from his last project Hostel Haiklu. But for those who don’t know him yet, worry not- the young actor is very talented and even more passionate about presenting this talent to the world. Read on to know why he is an artist to look out for.

Akshay Akuru is quite a method actor and considers his job to be more than just a career option but a way of life. He has never believed in choosing roles based on the money they offer for it, but only on the quality of the writing and his own capacity to portray it. Otherwise, Akshay Aruku feels it is an injustice both to the director of the film and his integrity as a true enthusiast of the art of acting. This is why, whatever role Akshay Aruku chooses, must be an extension of his own self -it is his duty to be able to relate to the character he is playing and completely immerse himself in it.

Presently, he is working on a new mini web series, which has been unofficially titled “Chapri Nibba” for the time being. Akshay knows that the world around us is changing and the way the new generation perceives entertainment, is as well. Gone are the days of movie nights every Friday. Instead, they have been replaced by OTT platforms. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the word, OTT or Over-the-top media platforms are those which provide readily accessible content directly to the consumer, through the Internet. India is quite a big consumer of sites such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and so on. Akshay Aruku has correctly identified this trend and isn’t one to lag behind. He wants an equal opportunity in capturing the market and apart from this, his fans have also been wanting to see more of him as Hostel Haiklu had premiered quite some time back.

In “Chapri Nibba” Akshay wanted to do something different. One thought led to another and since the project was his brainchild, Akshay decided to don the hat of a director for it. He is also reported to be playing the lead role. At first, Akshay Aruku was quite hesitant about whether or not he will be able to rise to the occasion. But for a man who has so much passion, it surely makes up for the lack of experience. Even though he is more or less commandeering the ship himself, Akshay Aruku, being the extremely humble personality he is, is grateful to have such a competent team working on the project alongside him.

Presently, Akshay is very busy and has many other undisclosed ventures lined up. As we said before, Akshay is something of a perfectionist and his goals lie in bringing his best to whatever he is doing. Following his own philosophy, Akshay Aruku is trying to bring bigger and better efforts to the table. He is set on making a name for himself and with such determination, he surely will.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content