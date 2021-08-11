Akshay Borate- A marketer who is giving guaranteed results to online education

It was his childhood dream to become an entrepreneur but life had its own ideas. After battling through a rough phase in his life Akshay Borate, finally started his own digital marketing company, Akaybee Media Studios at the age of 22. You see, challenges never end. Having said that, the biggest challenge was how to stand out from many other digital marketing companies? After trial and error, he figured out the only one to stand out is giving guaranteed results to clients. It was, in fact challenging because marketing is all about testing and experiments. However, Akshay along with his team worked hard to establish expertise in the online education sector.

Akaybee Media, though a full-service marketing agency working with multiple sectors, has a special connection to the education sector due to Akshay’s passion for education. Akshay’s passion and quest for knowledge have helped him build a special connection with his clients in the online education industry. He along with his team of tech-savvy developers, result-driven digital marketers and creative designers help clients to not only build an online presence but generate guaranteed positive ROI.

Akshay started his journey of building Akaybee media studios with knowledge, experience and just ₹5400 in his hands. His work started to speak for itself and build his network. He has been able to guarantee success for his clients without making any false promises or try to impress them with technical jargon. They are highly result-oriented which has helped Akaybee Media to grow from a single person to a highly talented team of seven-member agency in just 1.5 years and the team is still growing. Akaybee Media has recently garnered the attention of international clientele in the education niche.

Akshay helps in connecting educators with the students transcending the barriers of locations. Akaybee Media has been working with clients from Legal Education, Full Stack Development, Spoken English, Accounting, Vedic Maths, Real Estate Coaching, etc. and in the last 1.5 years, they have developed a 95% of client retention rate. Akaybee guided by Akshay analyses the challenges faced by the clients in marketing their online educational courses and understands the pain points to curate a marketing strategy catered specifically for them.

Akaybee Media has helped their clients who had a very minimal online presence to reach their full potential by understanding their pain points. They work closely with the client in creating their ideal buyer persona. Akaybee Media helps in branding and customizing their landing pages and upsell their products. Akaybee Media is very confident about their service and offers a 100% money-back guarantee if they fail to show the profit in 2 months.

Akshay’s flair for storytelling and marketing has helped him build Akaybee Media studios with the motto of humanizing marketing. He says, " digital is just a tool. You need to know how core marketing works to be a good digital marketer". Following his own saying, Akshay and company have been doing a commendable job in digital marketing.