Akshit Dhadwal - Connecting People With Music

“I didn’t choose Music, Music chose me”

And the day I realised that I’ll pursue music professionally, was the day my life changed completely.

We all want to become something in our childhood and I thought I would become an Air Force Pilot serving my country or an Engineer, but life had different plans for me, definitely beautiful ones.

To me music is a gift by gods and I had no idea that it would come to my life as no one in my entire family or relatives belongs to the music industry. Talking about the family background, my maternal side belongs to the business side and my paternal side belongs to the Government officers.

In my 11th Grade one day, when the guitar was introduced to me, it attracted me like a magnet. I felt a deeper connection with it.

A connection which I never thought that one day lt would become an important part of my life. A connection which will make me meet the Industry Gurus like A.R. Rahman Sir, and Zakir Hussain Sir. For a musician, they are like gods and meeting them is a dream come true.

When I played guitar as a hobby, I took guitar lessons from my school teacher, Manoj Bhatia Sir. He taught me the basics and made sure I'm going on the right track. His teachings built a strong foundation.

My parents were worried because continuing non-medical and music together was not a joke. Also, it’s hard to crack good university exams even today and at that time too.

It’s obvious because parents are like this, they always want the best for their children. But I managed everything properly.

While I was taking music lessons and got better with the passage of time. In my 12th Grade, I got a chance to perform in front of the pride of India, Indian Army. It was 2008 and I felt so good that Yes! This is it. I’m not going to leave music from my life.

The best part, I also got admission in a very good university i.e. Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, Punjab, India.

Thank You is a small word to what it has given me. The kind of exposure, discipline, introducing me to different cultures of India and overseas, it’s just phenomenal. Students from all over India and other countries were there.

I think this is the reason that the students perform well in every sector. Example can be seen in this Olympics 2021, where 10% of the Indian Olympians are from Lovely Professional University. Even Virat Kohli appreciated this in his tweet.

LPU provided me with the correct exposure and stage. Along with my engineering studies, I indulged myself in making a band, performing on stage, composing music, etc. I got more lucky when I was sharing the stage with Mr. Suraj jagan. It was for a small time but for me it was big. After some time, luck was in my favor when I was a part of an event where Dr. Palash Sen, Amborish Saikia and other members from Euphoria band were performing.

I did not believe that this is all true. As I said, Music had chosen me and it was all because of it happening in real life.

By the end of 4th year, I had worked with most of the celebrities coming to LPU, performed at culturals events, on stage, boys hostel events, in front of huge crowds, etc.

I would thank Brite Roy & Baran Roy, the two brothers who were always there with me. During my college days from 2009 till now, they are supporting me like my elder brothers.

From the family side, my younger brother Er. Ankit Dhadwal and my mother Arveena Dhadwal, they always supported me. Never stopped from doing things that I wanted to.

After my engineering, I worked as a Software Engineer for big tech giants like Wipro, Mphasis, an HP company, and IBM.

Like LPU gave me an exposure which is unforgettable, similarly when I joined Mphasis an HP company and IBM in Pune, Maharashtra, I got similar experience.

Till now music was being pursued side by side not the mainstream. But I was performing wherever I got a chance. I was connecting people with music and people were connecting with me. Whether it was famous restaurants like Zafran or Hard rock cafe, I was in the limelight of the evening. I was enjoying every moment of it.

I even got a chance to share the stage for a short interval of time with Mr. Ranvijay Singha & Mr. Karan Kundra. I felt at the top of the world. I have watched them on TV and this time they were with me.

While working at Mphasis an HP company, I auditioned for UTV Bindass’ Dreamstart in 2015 and was selected to be the Top 20 Musicians from India to pursue a summer course at Oscar winner A R Rahman’s music conservatory called KMMC in Chennai.

“It was there I realized I should start doing music professionally,” He along with other 20 musicians re-made the title track of a famous Indian serial called “Ye Hai Ashiqui” alongside Deepanshu Pandit. Talking about Deepanshu Pandit, he is a fabulous playback music singer popularly known for Chil Gaye Naina from the movie NH10. Deepanshu has also worked for various Marathi movies, TV serials as a playback singer and has co-written many background scores and lyrics as well.

From there, I was not going back and I left the IT Industry to pursue music as my career. I also opened my own music academy and successfully ran it.

I wanted to share my knowledge with others, pass on the teachings that I got from my gurus. Small teenagers, kids were my students, and I was getting connected with them because of music.

Now I was fully dedicated to my musical career, working with renowned music composer Mr. Clinton Cerejo, Deepanshu Pandit and other people of bollywood.

The hunger to learn more about music, it’s theoretical and practical knowledge grew.

I started asking questions like:

How can I compose my own music? How can I be a better performer? How can my music connect with people's hearts?

These questions were not letting me sleep for many days. One day when I attended a seminar where I got to know about Berklee College of Music and that was it.

My next destination towards my musical journey was Berklee College of Music, Boston, MA, USA.

On the 5th of July 2017, day after Independence of the United States, I landed there. I cannot forget this day as my journey to learn about western culture and its music was started.

We can never connect the dots when we look ahead, it is always connected when we look back.

Now, it’s 2021 when I look back, I've performed in the USA at a big concert, met with great musicians, taught small kids, made friends who were french, mexicon, and the list goes on.

Worked with Sarthak Mudgal, a scholar from Berklee School of Music who plays Indian classical tabla on the Guitar. Sarthak has performed with legendary artists such as Tigran Hamasyan, Rekha Bhardwaj, Shankar Mahadevan, Shankar Tucker, Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia, etc.

Also, contributed as “co-composers” in Singles like O Jana, Sawaria, O Chand etc. These singles have been featured by Rolling Stones India and various other print media like Times of India, Hindustan Times, The Hindu, etc.

I love the joy of creating songs, performing and educating people about music.

Once again, all because of music. This music is part of my life and I’m working as a Music teacher at Bright Horizon, Boston, USA. Surrounded by small children who have pure souls. They are little angels who make my day better everyday. By seeing them smile, my day starts, and music makes me feel alive.

Till now, I’ve connected people with music and music is connecting me to new things which I have never thought of.

Website: www.akshitdhadwal.com

