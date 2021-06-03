Alex Chungath is a trusted voice as a digital influencer and marketer

As we live in this digital world, we see many exceptions in the market. There are people with different backgrounds and tastes that get attracted towards areas like digital marketing. There is no dearth of talents when it comes to digital marketing. It is among the most competitive fields in the world and thus has attracted some of the best talents. All you need to know is to be innovative in your approach while being abreast with the tools and technologies found in the digital marketing domain.

One such name is Alex Chungath from Thrissur who is a young and dynamic lawyer. Born on 12th March 1993, he has come a long way in his chosen field before entering digital media.

He has done his law followed by MBA, which has created a good blend of management and law and he is currently engaged as a public prosecutor. He has kept Dhirubhai Ambani as his idol who kept the entrepreneur alive and kicking. Although he did his law, he made sure to quench his thirst in entrepreneurship as well by pursuing his MBA as well.

This has helped him a lot to stand steadfast in any situation as he has developed a knack of staying calm and composed in order to solve the problem. This is something the entrepreneur in his personality has helped him develop.

At the same time, he has remained an active soul on social media that led him to get connected to digital marketing. He developed a good understanding of this field that finally led him to get an edge and take a plunge in social media making him soon a social media influencer. Now, in his late twenties, he has got the expertise in digital marketing making him soon the social media influencer. While treading his professional path in law, he wants to establish his niche in this domain as well. His days in Singapore remain fresh in his life as he loves to travel, while he calls offee his weakness and family his strength.

