All you need to know about Kabir Saheb Prakat (Appearance) Diwas

The history of India is divided into three periods: primal, medieval, and modern times. The famous saint of the medieval bhakti era, known as Saint Kabir. Saint Kabir is indeed the perfect who preached his philosophy about 600 years ago through his verses. Kabir Saheb's disciple Hon'ble Dharamdas has compiled the precious hymns of Kabir Saheb which can be read in Kabir Sagar, Kabir Sakhi, etc. Moreover, all the divine plays (Leela) performed by Kabir Saheb are described in the Vedas.

The incarnation of God Kabir on the lotus flower

Kabir Saheb was born in 1398 A.D. (Samvat 1455 Hindu year) on the full moon of the Hindu month Jyeshtha. There is a misconception that Kabir Saheb was the son of a widowed Brahmin (the top-most caste in India), which can be busted on the fact that no whereabouts of that widowed brahmin could be known yet. Moreover, Kabir Saheb himself and many other well-known saints in India, including Saint Garib Das of Chhudani gave proof in their hymns that Kabir Saheb himself descended on the earth without taking birth from a mother. According to the method mentioned in the Vedas, The Supreme Being Kabir Saheb, in the body of a single element of a light (Tejpunj), came from Satlok and descended on a lotus flower in Laharatar lake in Kashi, Varanasi, India. The direct witness was Sage Ashtanand.

The upbringing of Parmeshwar Kabir Saheb

Neeru i.e. Noor Ali and Neema i.e. Niyamat were chosen by Kabir Saheb as their worldly parents. Neeru and Neema were childless Brahmin couples named Gaurishankar and Saraswati. They were Devotees of Shiva. Other brahmins were jealous of Gaurishankar for his selfless conduct. Muslims took advantage of this. Muslim forcefully converted this couple to Muslim and they were named Noor Ali and Niyamat, who were called Neeru and Neema as short names. After the Muslims converted the couple, the couple started the work of weavers to earn their livelihood.

On the full moon of the Hindu month Jyeshtha, The Supreme Soul Kabir Saheb descended on the lotus flower at Brahma Muhurta. Neeru and Neema also found Kabir Saheb, who was in an infant form, when they arrived at Lahartara pond for a bath. They brought Him home.

Neema's son did not eat/drink anything for 25 days, but He was looking healthy enough. Neema and Neeru were very much worried. God Kabir inspired Lord Shiv to overcome their anxiety. Lord Shiv came in the form of a sage. And when he took the child in his arms, Kabir Saheb ordered him to tell Neeru to bring a maiden cow. As soon as the maiden cow was patted, the cow started giving milk and the container placed below was filled with milk. The Supreme God drank that milk. This Leela of Purna Brahma Kabir Saheb is described in Vedas.

Since Neeru and Neema had become Muslim, as per tradition, the Qazis came to Neeru's house to name the infant. As soon as the Qazi opened the holy book Quran for naming, all the letters in it became Kabir-Kabir. God Kabir himself asked the Qazis to name him Kabir. After some time, Qazi-Mulla came to Kabir Saheb to perform Sunnah. The Supreme Almighty showed multiple organs in the place of one male organ and asked what they will do now since there is mention of only one circumcision in their religion. Seeing this Leela, Qazi and Mulla fled in fear.

Lord Kabir’s departure to Satlok

Kabir Saheb, playing the role of a weaver, stayed in this mortal world for nearly 120 years and preached His SatGyan philosophy. It was popularly believed at the time that the one who dies in Kashi goes to heaven and the one who dies in Maghar goes to hell. Then, Kabir Saheb challenged all the pandits and astrologers of Kashi to walk together with Him and see where He will go after leaving this mortal world in Maghar. Kabir Saheb's disciples were from both religions, Hindu and Muslim. Many of his disciples, including Hindu King Bir Singh Baghel (from Kashi) and Bijli Khan Pathan followed him to Maghar. The people of both religions were determined to cremate Kabir Saheb's body according to their own religion and had prepared for a civil war if they did not get possession of His corpse. God Kabir did know everything. After reaching Maghar, God Kabir expressed His desire to bathe in the flowing water. Bijli Khan said the river Aami flowing near Maghar was dried due to Lord Shiv's curse. The Supreme Soul Kabir went to river Aami and made the Aami river flow again.

A bed sheet was spread on the earth with some flowers on it and Kabir Saheb laid down on the sheet and covered Him with another bed sheet. In 1518 A.D. (Hindu year Vikram Samvat 1575) in the Hindu month Magh Shukla Paksha, on Ekadashi, God Kabir Saheb departed from this mortal world. In no time, through ethervoice, The Supreme Almighty Kabir Saheb said that He is going to Satlok, a place higher than heaven. The Supreme God, through ethervoice, said that Hindus and Muslims should not fight with each other and divide half of whatever they get under the bed sheet. The Supreme God blessed Hindus and Muslims to live in love, which still prevails in Maghar.

Even today, Hindu and Muslims live with love and brotherhood there. When the attendees removed the sheet, they found only fragrant flowers, Kabir Saheb had gone to Satlok with His body as He had come, in the body of a single element of light (Tejpunj). The two religious groups divided those fragrant flowers and made memorials. Even today, these memorials are present in Maghar. Some flowers were brought to Kashi to make another memorial at Kabir Chaura in Kashi, Varanasi, India.

