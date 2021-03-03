All you need to know about Md Moshiur Rahman and Sabbir Rayhan

"Success doesn't see age". This quote fits the best to the lives of one of India's youngest CEO digital marketers. Belonging to the beautiful cities of Bangladesh, at a tender age of 21 and 19, are the passionate social media influencers and digital marketers Md Moshiur Rahman and Sabbir Rayhan who have been actively associated with the digital marketing world for a long time.

Both of these who have achieved major goals in their lives and are moving indomitably towards a glorious future.

Starting their journey when other kids would play and idle away their time, they started working with client's to take up projects that would help them in building a strong portfolio. Gradually as their expertise increased, they were known by other digital marketers and they decided to start something of their own.

It is true that legends don't wait for opportunities, they create them. Md Moshiur Rahman started to build his social media presence since the audience was interested in knowing his skills closely. He amassed over 20 billion followers on Facebook and Instagram combined. Started in the year 2012, the 19/year old today is a blogger/Web designer/social media influencer who has given impeccable results in the various digital marketing agencies hosted by him.

Sabbir Rayhan, the visionary digital marketer is a blogger par excellence and an entrepreneur by heart, he has completed his graduation from the National University of Bangladesh and has been helping businesses with his unmatched digital marketing services from the past 8 years.

At the age of 21, Sabbir is the CEO of 'News Bangla', the powerful news platform which runs with over a million subscribers who tune into it. He is also the founder of 'Bdbazar Patrika' and Advisor and managing director at "City24news".

Having featured on some of the biggest media platforms such as ATN Bangla, bdcrictime.com, and bd24live etc.

The list of their achievements doesn't stop at this juncture, both of these millennials are currently working with top notable international journalists and have featured at a host of global forums, undoubtedly, they have a spectacular fortune to seek ahead.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.