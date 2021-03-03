IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / All you need to know about Md Moshiur Rahman and Sabbir Rayhan
Md Moshiur Rahman and Sabbir Rayhan
Md Moshiur Rahman and Sabbir Rayhan
brand post

All you need to know about Md Moshiur Rahman and Sabbir Rayhan

  • Both of these who have achieved major goals in their lives and are moving indomitably towards a glorious future.
READ FULL STORY
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:02 PM IST

"Success doesn't see age". This quote fits the best to the lives of one of India's youngest CEO digital marketers. Belonging to the beautiful cities of Bangladesh, at a tender age of 21 and 19, are the passionate social media influencers and digital marketers Md Moshiur Rahman and Sabbir Rayhan who have been actively associated with the digital marketing world for a long time.

Both of these who have achieved major goals in their lives and are moving indomitably towards a glorious future.

Starting their journey when other kids would play and idle away their time, they started working with client's to take up projects that would help them in building a strong portfolio. Gradually as their expertise increased, they were known by other digital marketers and they decided to start something of their own.

It is true that legends don't wait for opportunities, they create them. Md Moshiur Rahman started to build his social media presence since the audience was interested in knowing his skills closely. He amassed over 20 billion followers on Facebook and Instagram combined. Started in the year 2012, the 19/year old today is a blogger/Web designer/social media influencer who has given impeccable results in the various digital marketing agencies hosted by him.

Sabbir Rayhan, the visionary digital marketer is a blogger par excellence and an entrepreneur by heart, he has completed his graduation from the National University of Bangladesh and has been helping businesses with his unmatched digital marketing services from the past 8 years.

At the age of 21, Sabbir is the CEO of 'News Bangla', the powerful news platform which runs with over a million subscribers who tune into it. He is also the founder of 'Bdbazar Patrika' and Advisor and managing director at "City24news".

Having featured on some of the biggest media platforms such as ATN Bangla, bdcrictime.com, and bd24live etc.

The list of their achievements doesn't stop at this juncture, both of these millennials are currently working with top notable international journalists and have featured at a host of global forums, undoubtedly, they have a spectacular fortune to seek ahead.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Taran Singh
Taran Singh
brand post

Taran Singh, an IIT alumnus & entrepreneur, guides with test preparation

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • Melvano offers Foundation courses, Crash courses, & Test series. Students can improve their problem-solving skills with the help of Foundation courses & Crash courses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sarvesh Shrivastava
Sarvesh Shrivastava
brand post

Entrepreneur Sarvesh Shrivastava shows how to successfully use SEO

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:06 PM IST
  • As per Sarvesh, the Search Engine Optimization process has changed leaps and bounds since he started and one needs to stay on top of the changes in the industry to succeed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Md Moshiur Rahman and Sabbir Rayhan
Md Moshiur Rahman and Sabbir Rayhan
brand post

All you need to know about Md Moshiur Rahman and Sabbir Rayhan

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:02 PM IST
  • Both of these who have achieved major goals in their lives and are moving indomitably towards a glorious future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aavas
Aavas
brand post

Aavas Financiers celebrates its 10th Anniversary

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • Aavas has continually endeavoured to stand true to its commitment. The testament of this is the smiles and better lives of over 1.2 lac families that have been served by Aavas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vivek Tiwari, MD, CEO and CIO, Satya MicroCapital
Vivek Tiwari, MD, CEO and CIO, Satya MicroCapital
brand post

Vivek Tiwari: Empowering the marginalised through scaled-up microfinance ops

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:03 PM IST
At the helm of Satya MicroCapital, Mr. Vivek Tiwari is instrumental in scaling up microfinance programs in some of the most economically underdeveloped regions of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reshu Malhotra with Divya Khosla Kumar
Reshu Malhotra with Divya Khosla Kumar
brand post

Reshu Malhotra shines bright as the most celebrated makeup artist in showbiz

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela, Kalki Koechlin, Ileana D’Cruz, Shriya Saran and Divya Khosla Kumar are a few names who have been styled by Malhotra in the past.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohit Katyal and Rahul Katyal (L-R)
Rohit Katyal and Rahul Katyal (L-R)
brand post

Capacit’e Infraprojects to use technology to fulfill government’s endeavours

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:44 PM IST
CIL has always focused to leverage, use of cutting edge technology which has enabled it to fill the glaring void in the specialized construction sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chamandeep Singh and Amritpal Singh have been working in the domain for quite some time now and have dealt with numerous clients in terms of improving their digital presence.(Chamandeep Singh & Amritpal Singh )
Chamandeep Singh and Amritpal Singh have been working in the domain for quite some time now and have dealt with numerous clients in terms of improving their digital presence.(Chamandeep Singh & Amritpal Singh )
brand post

How Chamandeep Singh & Amritpal Singh became digital marketing sensations

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Opting for digital marketing during studies, both Chamandeep and Amritpal Singh have gained success that is a dream for so many youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramneek Sidhu
Ramneek Sidhu
brand post

Know about Ramneek Sidhu's entrepreneurial journey

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Digital Kings deals with clients all over the world and assists a lot of brands, Bollywood celebrities, Hollywood celebrities, and well-reputed singers to maintain their social media presence
READ FULL STORY
Close
DJ Kunal has a dynamic personality and it reflects on his social media profiles as well.(DJ Kunal )
DJ Kunal has a dynamic personality and it reflects on his social media profiles as well.(DJ Kunal )
brand post

DJ Kunal a.k.a Kunal Mahato is all set to release his independent track soon

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Kunal has been putting up his music at events for the Indian Premier League, Fiestro, Journey Festival, Mystery World, and many others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Crucible is an event wherein individuals will give a presentation of their business ideas within three minutes in front of a team of panelists.(Toastmasters)
Crucible is an event wherein individuals will give a presentation of their business ideas within three minutes in front of a team of panelists.(Toastmasters)
brand post

Entrepreneurs to gain mentorship opportunities at Crucible, a Toastmasters event

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:01 PM IST
A platform for entrepreneurs to give their business pitch and get evaluated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team Qpi(Qpi)
Team Qpi(Qpi)
brand post

QpiAI, IISc launch joint certification for AI and quantum computing

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:02 PM IST
QpiAI has a very strong technical team of 30 bright engineers. Some of them have an outstanding track record in AI and Quantum Computing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The newest offering from Chandak Group, Codename Park Aspiria, located in the heart of Goregaon West promises to offer you a luxurious living option.
The newest offering from Chandak Group, Codename Park Aspiria, located in the heart of Goregaon West promises to offer you a luxurious living option.
brand post

Live internationally designed lifestyle in Goregoan (W) at Codename Park Aspiria

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:29 PM IST
The latest offering from Chandak Group comes with 1, 2 and 3 BHK luxury apartments and amenities to suit every lifestyle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 62 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India.(Embassy Group)
Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 62 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India.(Embassy Group)
brand post

Embassy Group, Ivanhoe Cambridge launch commercial real estate platform

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The platform will invest in develop-to-core and acquisition of partially developed business park opportunities to cater to the preferences of the millennial workforce in providing flexible workplaces and building sustainable communities across key Indian urban centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhika Khemka
Radhika Khemka
brand post

Radhika Khemka: A creative force behind the leading sanitary brand, ‘Niine’

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Radhika Khemka ,the brains behind the sterile napkins brand 'Niine', gives you the insight behind the venture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP