All you need to know about PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship Dugout 2020
- This event aimed to help youngsters stay mentally & physically fit during the pandemic, with insights on maintaining a nutritious diet.
The recently concluded PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship Dugout looked at providing tips & tricks to 'Eat Right. Play hard.' This event aimed to help youngsters stay mentally & physically fit during the pandemic, with insights on maintaining a nutritious diet. On the panel were: P V Sindhu (BWF World Champion, 2019), Anup Sridhar (Olympian & Renowned badminton Coach) Ryan Fernando (Top sports nutritionist) and Ashish K Srivastava (MD & CEO, PNB MetLife). The session was hosted by RJ Mir.
To know more, watch the video below:
