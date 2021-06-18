Amazon features Bheema as No.1 in Weight Gainer Hot Seller list

India,18th June 2021: In today’s world, the phrase “survival of the fittest” matters the most. Every human being is working towards their fitness and many are starting to give that extra bit to maintain it. Amidst the fitness movement, Rathira Ayurveda has launched an amazing Ayurvedic weight gainer Bheema, currently ranked number one on Amazon’s hot seller list.

Weight is the prime factor that gets the majority of the attention when it comes to fitness. But if observed closely, then there is the maximum population that works out to lose weight. Now if we consider the fitness goal of the health-conscious people, they are interested in keeping a balance between their weight and nutrition intake, rather than being downgraded to malnutrition. The right amount of nutrition is a must to keep track of people's health. In a fast-moving world, it becomes hard to keep up with the nutrition intake too. The solution to this problem is Bheema, a completely organic product and free from any harmful artificial supplement.

Organic and natural are profound adjectives to define Bheema because the demand for natural supplements in the consumer market is at a high. And the market is rigorously filling up gaps for such demands through products like Bheema. The evidence is positive customer feedback. The demand and supply flow is well kept in check by companies like Rathira Ayurveda which is well known for delivering quality products ever since they entered the market.

Bheema has been picking up its popularity as it came into the market. And within 3-4 weeks of its launch, it became the no.1 ranking weight gainer product on Amazon. The product starts showing progress within a week of its consumption as certified by customers. And is also based on the most organic process of gaining muscle which is to increase the consumer’s appetite. Thus, enhancing the metabolism of the body and stability of the mind through maximum absorption of nutrition.

Bheema by Rathira Ayurveda is a certified and tried supplement for men and women. It provides a superior, premium, and clean product which can transform the fitness regime of the consumers by making them fitter and disciplined. Till now the supplement has been recommended by all the consumers whosoever have used it and, they have been very vocal about their progress through their online reviews.

The premium supplement Bheema has recognized the void of necessary nutrition for people who want to gain muscle and weight. Currently, the need for an organic and natural presence in the Indian and overseas market is well met by the product and it is flourishing with its presence.





About Rathira Ayurveda:

Rathira Ayurveda, is a believer in results, providing complete premium quality Ayurvedic products that obtain Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) & ISO certificates. Also, the products are tested and verified before pushed into the market. It is attaining more than 10 lakh customers who are using the product across India, the USA, UK, Singapore, Dubai, and other parts of the world. After successful offline retail customers, Rathira Ayurveda products are available online, shipping across India is free of cost. And have recently acquired partnerships with top delivery services like FedEx, Ecom Express, Aramex, Delhivery, etc.

