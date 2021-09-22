Amazon gift voucher worth Rs. 5,000 when you apply for Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan

With the festive season upon us, now is the time for celebrations and making big plans for the future. While gifting your family and friends must be on your list, this may also be the time when you think about upgrading your medical practice or setting up a clinic.

To help you with the infusion of funds you need, Bajaj Finserv is offering affordable doctor loans with attractive benefits, including a free Amazon gift voucher worth Rs.5,000!

This business loan for doctors offers doctors a hefty sum of money at nominal interest rates. This year you get added rewards too! Apply for the Bajaj Finserv doctor loan online before 31st October and bag the gift voucher.

Here are the features of this doctor loan:

Get ample funds for all your needs

With the Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan, you can get up to Rs.42 lakh with minimum documentation through a speedy disbursal process. This hefty sum can adequately cover all your business plans, whether buying medical equipment, hiring qualified staff, or adding a wing to your practice. Have critical tasks on your plate that cannot be delayed? You can get the money in your bank account in just 24 hours from the approval of your application to address urgent needs conveniently.

Since it is a professional loan, you can qualify for it easily based on your degree. Here are the simple eligibility criteria you need to meet to apply for this loan.

Use the funds from your sanction freely and without risk

This doctor loan places no limitations on how you use the funds. What’s more, it doesn’t require you to pledge any asset as collateral. This reduces your risk and allows you to spend the funds stress-free. Given the nature of your practice and its inherent requirements, you may need to incorporate varied medical setups. Some doctors require large waiting areas and may also want a diagnostic wing. Others require a number of treatment and surgery rooms.

Not only does crucial equipment such as ultrasound machines, ECGs, CT scanners, X-ray machines, MRIs, and angio-machines come with a high price tag, it also requires regular maintenance and upgrades. That’s not all. If you plan to invest in the clinic’s expansion or route your funds for setting up a hospital, you may have to stretch your finances. A doctor loan offers you money to do all this and more.

Repay the amount flexibly

Competitive interest rates on doctor lozans further makes repayment affordable. To ease the burden of heavy EMIs, Bajaj Finserv also offers you a longer repayment tenor of up to 96 months. This way, you can ensure the monthly payments you make are pocket-friendly and don’t put too much pressure on your finances.

You can also avail of the Flexi facility on this loan for added ease. This allows you to repay only the interest amount for the initial tenor and lowers your monthly instalments by 45%* for the initial part of the tenor. This flexibility lets you manage cash flows much better. Lastly, Bajaj Finserv doesn’t charge any fee for making part-prepayments, so you can pay off your loan before the time when you have the funds to do so. This allows you to become debt-free faster and save more too.

Keeping these benefits in mind, apply online for the doctor loan right now to get the Amazon voucher and the funds to take your practice to the next stage! Submit a few basic documents and receive the loan hassle-free. Don’t forget to check your pre-approved offer to avail of your loan with just a click.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this conte