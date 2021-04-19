American actor Justin Obida shares his untold truth

Justin Obida is making his name count in the list of top versatile actors around the Industry.

Many ambitious actors daydream of having a career in Hollywood, and with time, practice, dedication, passion, and perseverance, that vision can become a reality. If you want to become a successful film or television actor, you can take some cautious steps to start making your way down that path.

One of the best actors like Justin Obida, understands that acting is an art. Regardless of credentials, many seasoned actors continue to work with trainers and mentors to hone their craft because they know there is always room to grow.

Justin Obida, a renowned actor, is the best example in recent time. He works with many groups of people. He loves to play various roles, which is helping him showcase his versatility as an actor.

Justin has grown up watching cartoons, so he loves to play different roles and characters in movies and plays. He started acting on one set where one assistant director pulled him out and asked him if he would act in the project. So, the choice was open for him, and he grabbed it with both hands and then after he has never looked back in life.

He loves the acting of Denzel Washington. Denzel is a multi-fascinating character that can have the audience really in a head spin. So, he wants to make a similar name as him.

His versatile and charismatic acting helped him shine on the big screen. From movies like "Destruction Los Angeles", he got a fantastic opportunity to work in Santa Monica, CA, acting in Downtown LA or Melrose. He also got the chance to play long roles in "Burn Notice, " shown on the USA network for many years.

Years of hard work, passion and experience helped him gain a good name in the film industry. He feels proud by working in a blockbuster movie called "My Big Phat Hip Hop family." He feels his role in "Destruction Los Angeles" also allowed him to showcase his acting Talent. In this movie, many big names were there.

Justin Obida is a combination of both Talent and passion for working hard constantly. Talent can get you in the door, but training will give you a long-running acting career. Due to his acting skills, he is comfortable in playing all the roles. But his dream is to play a Superhero in one movie as the lead actor.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.