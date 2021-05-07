Amid lockdown, DEAR Lottery gives hopes to a family from Thane, Maharashtra

When the world is busy fighting with this global pandemic spending their life savings to save their loved ones. Rajnikant Patil, a trader and small business owner from Maharashtra's Thane district's Diva city, gets a ray of hope when he wins a lottery sanctioned by the Punjab government with a cash prize of 5 crore INR.

Rajkant Patil, who lives with his wife, mother, and two children, was ecstatic to learn the good news. After winning the Dear Lotteries Baisakhi Bumper 2021, he said, “ I had contracted the virus and was actually admitted at a hospital for treatment. After recovering, when I returned home, I received a message from Dear Lotteries asking me to get in touch with them. For some reason, I was nervous and confused because I had been sick this whole time and I had no idea about what to expect. But when I called, they said ‘Hi Mr. Patil. You are at a conference with 25 people from the lottery team and we want to congratulate you for winning 5 crores’. Wow, those words still ring in my head and give me goosebumps.”

Every business has suffered during these difficult times, so he intends to invest the money into his company, which has been struggling for nearly a year due to the pandemic, and also wants to grow it so he and his family can do better.

He feels that “Everyone works hard but it’s not always that this hard work pays off. Sometimes, we need to take a chance with luck.”

With a turnover of over 2 billion dollars, DEAR Lottery is a major player in India's lottery industry. DEAR Lottery has established a large network of dealers, stockists, and agents in India's lottery-playing states, where lottery sales are permitted. It has maintained its leading role in the industry by introducing new products and conducting ongoing market research in the area of lotteries.

Managing Director M&C, Jose Charles Martin said, “Whenever someone travels from rags to riches in India, we generally attribute it to winning a lottery and more so, in times of the covid situation for over a year now, lottery has not only provided employment to lakhs of people in India but people like Rajkant, have their faith restored by winning a fortune. The simple fact that we can help people achieve their goals, realise their dreams, we hope that we can continue to add value to many more lives like these.”

When we hear of lottery scams on a daily basis, it's difficult to believe them, but DEAR Lottery is unrivalled. Since 2001, DEAR Lottery has been a member of the World Lottery Association. (WLA). DEAR Lottery received accreditation from the WLA in 2009 after meeting the requirements for achieving Level 1 of the WLA Responsible Gaming Framework.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

