Amiee Misobbah shares secrets to survive in the competitive glamour world
The world of showbiz requires a lot of self-investment. Right from acing the fashion game to having a proper skincare and hair care routine, the entertainment industry demands a lot. For every model and actor, the biggest challenge is to be consistent. Model and actress Amiee Misobbah who has been working in the industry for more than 7 years shares her experiences and the challenges. She hails from Guwahati and made her mark in the industry at the age of 15.
Along with modelling, Amiee started doing several photo shoots, print shoots and ramp walks until she decided to try her luck in acting. Amiee has won several beauty pageants and has shot for various ads of top-notch brands. Her acting debut was in a Tamil music album which was released in March 2020. Besides this, the model turned actress has worked at various promotional events with Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Mika Singh among others. According to Amiee, the biggest challenge for any model or actor is to stay up to date every time.
Living a disciplined life, she not only focuses on beauty and fashion, but also works out regularly. “Fitness is important if you are in the world of glamour. Many people look up to their favourite celebrities, and they have to make sure to create a positive impact on the audiences”, says the actress. Besides this, Amiee Misobbah stated that she gets inspired by her contemporaries but never imitates anyone’s style. “Whether it is fashion or beauty, you have to create an identity of your own rather than copying anyone”, added Amiee.
Besides being a model and an actress, this beauty turned into a producer as well, last year. During the pandemic related lockdown, Amiee decided to invest all her time in creative thinking which saw the incorporation of her own production house. Currently working on bringing some unique content for the audience, she has built a team which can work remotely and offer the best entertainment to the viewers. Amiee Misobbah’s first project under her production house is a Hindi music album with Punjabi tunes, which she aims to release in March 2021. At just 23, this versatile personality is setting an example for all the aspiring creative talents. All we can say is that you have a long way ahead and kudos for your journey, you go girl!
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobileware Technologies partners with NSDL Payments Bank for TransXT platform
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
iaspaper.net is helping students & job aspirants, with important information
- IAS Paper.net is the principal education portal of the country, having Lakhs and lakhs of students shaping their career, by giving correct, sufficient, and genuine information in one provision.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swarn Avinash Kumar: A journey from small town boy to building self-driving cars
- Avinash always found himself fascinated by the gaming industry and the idea behind it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sikander Daredia is a construction business owner, creating luxurious homes
- His firm Daredia Constructions in Hyderabad gives comfortable and joyful experiences to people with the highest-quality construction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushwant Singh is all set to launch E-Comm store for made in India brands
- Khushwant remained a devoted learner of the ins and outs of online marketing and his clients sing paeans of his expertise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amiee Misobbah shares secrets to survive in the competitive glamour world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New-age author Kartikeya Ladha comes out with another heartfelt tale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Find the best sightseeing deals on new price compare site tripindicator.com
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How a fashion designer is transforming career counselling in the creative space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How EliteMatrimony is helping Indian elites find a life partner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Research & Ranking’s unique strategy creates phenomenal wealth for investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankkit Bahadur says that we need a 360 degree approach towards tourism
- The launch of several branding and marketing initiatives by the Government of India such as ‘Incredible India!’ and ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ have provided a focused impetus to growth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blogger Pooja Mundhra gets a filmy wedding proposal
- Covering lifestyle and fashion content on her social media, Pooja has gained tremendous fan following for the kind of work that she does.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Take it or leave it, says Gautam Khaitan on new WhatsApp terms & privacy policy
- The WhatsApp has characterized the sharing of data only for business accounts and had held that the private messages will not be affected.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Vancouver based Indian entrepreneur Aman Grewal became a self-made man by 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox