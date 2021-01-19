Amiee Misobbah shares secrets to survive in the competitive glamour world

The world of showbiz requires a lot of self-investment. Right from acing the fashion game to having a proper skincare and hair care routine, the entertainment industry demands a lot. For every model and actor, the biggest challenge is to be consistent. Model and actress Amiee Misobbah who has been working in the industry for more than 7 years shares her experiences and the challenges. She hails from Guwahati and made her mark in the industry at the age of 15.

Along with modelling, Amiee started doing several photo shoots, print shoots and ramp walks until she decided to try her luck in acting. Amiee has won several beauty pageants and has shot for various ads of top-notch brands. Her acting debut was in a Tamil music album which was released in March 2020. Besides this, the model turned actress has worked at various promotional events with Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Mika Singh among others. According to Amiee, the biggest challenge for any model or actor is to stay up to date every time.

Living a disciplined life, she not only focuses on beauty and fashion, but also works out regularly. “Fitness is important if you are in the world of glamour. Many people look up to their favourite celebrities, and they have to make sure to create a positive impact on the audiences”, says the actress. Besides this, Amiee Misobbah stated that she gets inspired by her contemporaries but never imitates anyone’s style. “Whether it is fashion or beauty, you have to create an identity of your own rather than copying anyone”, added Amiee.

Besides being a model and an actress, this beauty turned into a producer as well, last year. During the pandemic related lockdown, Amiee decided to invest all her time in creative thinking which saw the incorporation of her own production house. Currently working on bringing some unique content for the audience, she has built a team which can work remotely and offer the best entertainment to the viewers. Amiee Misobbah’s first project under her production house is a Hindi music album with Punjabi tunes, which she aims to release in March 2021. At just 23, this versatile personality is setting an example for all the aspiring creative talents. All we can say is that you have a long way ahead and kudos for your journey, you go girl!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.