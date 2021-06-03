Amit P aka Sabby says success comes only through daily grind

In a bid to attain success, many individuals try to take the easy way out and fall flat on their faces. One thing is very clear that without putting in hours of hard work and staying focused towards your goal’s success cannot be achieved. Those who try to find shortcuts to fame and success majorly fail in their endeavors. One has to take the tough path to attain glory. As the saying goes "slow and steady wins the race", stands true in every sense if one wants to achieve entrepreneurial success. Proper and adequate methods are required to plan your professional journey and stay focused throughout to reach the desired levels of success.

There are many fine examples of those who have reached the pinnacles success owing to their enormous amounts of hard work and perseverance. "The success that they have achieved has not come in a day but out of blood and sweat put in for years and some of us want to achieve the same without putting in even the fraction of work they have put in," says producer and entrepreneur Amit P aka Sabby.

He has emerged victorious in all his endeavors and has been continuing doing good work in his professional career. He has his business interests in India and Abu Dhabi and handles them efficiently through his astute business sense. Apart from owning his two major companies Retsa Technology and Retsa Broking’s, he is also the founder of Krystal 24 music, which promotes promising young talents who have the potential to make it big in the industry.

He says that individuals who have the right potential need to be shown the right path and he is on a mission to guide and support them till they reach their desired destinations. Sabby says, " my only advice to youngsters who are trying to get the right break is that they should be focused towards their work, and no amounts of distraction should deter them from fulfilling their dreams."

Sabby apart from being a successful entrepreneur is a avid cricket fan and also holds expertise in predicting the match results making him one of the best game tippers in the betting realm. Surprisingly, each of his predictions in the 2016-2017 IPL matches were right on target. Today he guides people in various cricket fantasy leagues on how to make the right bets. He is also of the strong opinion that betting should be done in a controlled manner and too much involvement is not good in the long run. One can say that he is by far the most trusted tipper we have across Asia in present times.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this campaign