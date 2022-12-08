Amitabh Kant pays with Paytm at Udaipur during G20 Sherpas meet

Fintech pioneer Paytm has taken the QR code to every nook and corner of the country and has revolutionised the digital payments space in India. Recently, this digital transformation was highlighted on Twitter by India’s G20 Sherpa Mr. Amitabh Kant.

During the G20 Sherpas meet in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, Kant tried the famous delicacies of the city at local shops and paid with Paytm. In the pictures shared by the former CEO of NITI Aayog, Paytm QR Code can be seen outside Udaipur’s landmark Raju Bhai Rabri Waale where he is enjoying the famous rabri (sweet dish made of condensed milk).

Mr. Amitabh Kant tweeted, “The digital transformation of India ! During my#G20 visit to Udaipur,I enjoyed delicacies -Kachoris & samosas at Jagdeesh Shree restaurant,Rabri at Raju bhai & green chana ki Barfi at Hariom sweets.All of them were to die for. Payments made through QR code, UPI & using my mobile.”

The champion of digital payments Paytm has empowered small vendors with seamless, secure and superfast payments. India’s growth in digital payments was recently highlighted by Germany’s Ambassador to India Mr Philip Ackerman who said that he was amazed at how digitisation has swept the country with people using smartphones to get through life.In fact, a viral photo showed that the German Foreign Minister, currently on a visit to India, paid using Paytm for shopping in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk.

Disclaimer: This article has been created on behalf of the brand by the HT Brand Studio team.