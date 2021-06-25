Amplus Solar helps rural India combat COVID second wave

India is slowly recovering from the impact of the catastrophic second wave. Our healthcare infrastructure, even in our largest cities, collapsed under the weight of the unprecedented case count. One of the biggest gaps exposed was the availability and supply of oxygen that is so crucial to help the critically ill patients. While the situation has been brought under control in urban areas, there is tremendous concern for healthcare facilities as the pandemic second wave hits rural India.

Amplus Solar, a leading distributed energy company, has been contributing to augment the oxygen facilities in the rural areas. Amplus recently donated 30 Medical Grade 10L capacity Oxygen Concentrators to government hospitals and nursing homes located near Amplus’ project sites across India. The equipment was distributed with the help of the district administration in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana and Chhattisgarh.

Amplus also contributed 3 Ventilators, 2 Oxygen Concentrators, 10 Monitors, and other medicines and essential equipment for The Rural Medical Service Society in Hulkoti, Karnataka.

“The hospital has been in operation for 25 years, and we have been contributing to the society with our work like RCH Govt Program, running a nature cure vertical, administering more than 4,000 health check-ups every year, and performing more than 2,000 free cataract surgeries. Amplus’ contribution is helping us reach more people, and serve the less privileged section of society, especially during these trying pandemic times. We are thankful to Team Amplus,” said Dr. S.R. Naganur, Hon. Secretary, The Rural Medical Service Society, Hulkoti, Karnataka.

“We believe that no one should be deprived of an essential life-saving source like Oxygen in these critical times. With this initiative, we hope to serve many remote villages to fight the virus and save lives,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Amplus Solar.

In June 2020, Amplus had carried out a Mask Distribution Drive, #MillionSmiles, a campaign through which it distributed 1 Million reusable cloth masks to the vulnerable non-medical front-line workers with the help of 700+ volunteers across India. The CSR initiative that started with societies and residences in Gurgaon, later spread across 2900+ locations pan India. The campaign also provided livelihood to more than 200 female artisans who stitched these masks.

