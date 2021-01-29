An Ayurvedic way to deal with your excessive white discharge
As we all know that vaginal discharge is matter of fact so normal about this that we don’t even think twice about it even in case of heavy discharge. What actually discharge is? And, is it truly normal to discharge? Yes! It is normal to discharge and we don’t have to think about this twice but, if it exceeds the normal point and becomes a thick white or yellow liquid with a bad odour, it is called “leucorrhea.”
What do we mean by Healthy Discharge!
This discharge is periodically and normally for maintaining the chemical balance. It also maintains vaginal muscles and serves as a normal defense system. Vaginal discharge is thin and watery or thick and cloudy in appearance. Brown, red, or black vaginal discharge also occurs at the end of their menstrual periods in some women. Vaginal discharge returns to normal after ovulation which is regulated by natural hormones.
Causes for excessive discharge-
Hormonal imbalance especially of estrogen is the major cause for the excess of vaginal white discharge. Secondary sexual characteristics also play an important role. Estrogen is the main hormone that regulates body functions in females.
In severe cases, estrogen imbalance may cause sterility.
● Some STD’s also cause Leucorrhoea. The most common one is Trichomoniasis which turns discharge into a greenish or yellow appearance.
● Unhygienic toilets are the common cause of Leucorrhoea. It infects female sexual organs due to unhygienic toilets leads to Leucorrhoea. Women who use sex-related medicines regularly are more likely to get affected by this disease.
● Problems related to the last narrow part of the womb:
The head of the womb gets swollen or gets blisters can also cause leucorrhoea. During sexual intercourse, the discharge gets increased. It is grey and appears like coagulated blood.
● Inflammation in the lower abdomen - there is swelling in the lower abdomen due to infection in sexual and reproductive organs which is also one of the most important root causes of leucorrhoea.
● Stress or depression: Too much stress can afflict the disease. To a certain instant, there are psychological factors that regulate the white discharge in women.
Consequences of untreated Leucorrhoea
Untreated or ignored leucorrhoea for a long time can become a chronic or severe infection. Sometimes the discharge may be caused by other conditions such as sexually transmitted diseases and those should be treated right away.
Other complications of leucorrhoea include-
● Spontaneous abortion or miscarriage
● Preterm birth, endometriosis
● Cervical erosion
● Scarring of the fallopian tube
● Difficulties in becoming pregnant,
Anti- Leucorrhoea diet-
● If the discharge is increased, sugar should be avoided.
● You should not eat or lessen the intake of Khumbies and mushrooms.
● Hot and spicy edibles should be avoided.
Ayurvedic Treatment
Namyaa Shwetkanika, which is Ayush Certified product, comes first in the queue when we think of any Ayurvedic medicine for women who are seeking some natural cure for Leucorrhoea. It treats the root cause of smelly white discharge, giving relief from vaginal and burning sensations. It also regulates the hormonal imbalance and brings it to normal.
Namyaa Shwetkanika is 100% natural; based on old age ayurvedic formulations with no side effects. It contains rare and certified Ayurvedic herbs and extracts like, Ashoka, Daruharidra, Guduchi, Jeereka, Lodhra, etc. You need to take 2 tablets of ‘Namyaa ShwetKanika -For White Discharge’ after breakfast and dinner every day. For best results, you need to take this Ayurvedic regime daily for a span of 90 days for the maximum of benefits. To order the product you can visit: https://namyaa.in/
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
