An enthralling listening experience with MYXRplus noise-cancelling headphones

The best listening experiences happen when there is no surrounding noise to interfere with the processes. In the commotion of day-to-day life, people find comfort once they plug in their headphones and get lost in a world of music and the voices of their beloved ones. MYXRplus believes to procure this experience most magnificently with their elegantly designed noise-cancelling headphones and earphones.

Started by audiophiles, MYXRplus is an Indian Start-up that has created a unique niche in ANC(Active noise cancellation) products. Realizing the need of the hour during the pandemic, requirements of ANC has shot up, and MYXRplus fulfils the prerequisites with their wide range of products that include Flagship ANC headphone MX36 with Qualcomm Chipset, Latest Bluetooth 5.0, Support for aptX(low latency gaming ), SBC and AAC codecs.

All the products delivered yield up to fifty hours of music playback and one can listen to 1000 songs in one full charge without any hassle. Majorly useful for people working from home or the ones stuck with online classes, they have proven to be a boon. Without any distraction, the headphones vouch for a smooth and clear audio experience.

The gold medallist at the 2014 China Open Athletics Championship, Varun Singh Bhati, the para high jumper from India has been onboarded as the brand ambassador for the brand. The man recently shot an advertisement with the team which can be found on YouTube.

The credible team at MYXRplus fortifies to craft every product with utmost precision made from ultra-fine material, with high-end finishing. Their research team has spent years to get the right fit ergonomically between the style and sound of each product. Their specialty comes in with premium designing, exquisite materials, expert craftsmanship, and eloquent performances.

Having value for money and keeping client’s affordability in mind, they yield premium products but at economical prices. Designed to be future-ready and keeping up with the advancements in technology, MYXRplus is for certain bringing an evolution in the audio experiences of the community.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.