An expert’s guide to hydrotherapy for pets

All pet parents would agree to the fact that having a pet changes your life for the better. Unconditional love, expectant wagging tails to welcome you home at the end of a tiring day, and so much more that makes everything about having a pet so wholesome. But there is a flip side to the coin too – the heartache that comes with watching your little furry friend in pain.

In such times, medical professionals come to our rescue, helping us put a finger on and find a solution for our pet’s distress. “Our country has a lot of very capable medical professionals when it comes to animal care, but one aspect that still hasn’t been explored and isn’t being used to its full potential is alternative forms of therapy,” says Pooja Advani, certified groomer, canine behaviourist, trainer, hydrotherapist for small animals, an animal communicator and founder of Mumbai-based luxury pet wellness centre <strong>Doggiie Dog World</strong> (DDW). While talking about her area of expertise – hydrotherapy for pets – Pooja emphasises the benefits of this form of alternative physiotherapy – “Hydrotherapy is largely used to relieve pain and rehabilitate animals post-injury, however, it can also be used recreationally to ensure your pets are engaging in adequate physical activity. It is a non-weight bearing activity that avoids all the stresses and strains of exercising on hard ground. This works the muscles, builds strength, increases mobility, and improves the quality of life. Easy on the joints, ligaments, and tendons, swimming provides a cardiovascular workout without pain or stiffness. The warm water relaxes the muscles, promoting healing through increased blood and oxygen flow. These sessions are not only therapeutic but also a lot of fun for your pets! This is a perfect activity for young as well as geriatric dogs helping them maintain good health and physic.”

At DDW, which offers hydrotherapy services for pets, Pooja has used the approach to help pets recover from ailments like hip dysplasia, arthritis in geriatric pets, obesity and more. “This one time, I was treating a paraplegic canine who has lost all sensation and movement from mid-spine below. We used hydrotherapy to help him regain strength and movement. Today, he is perfectly healthy and walking,” she recalls.

Here are some medical conditions that hydrotherapy can be used to treat:

ACL injuries

Obesity

Neurological problems

Orthopaedic injuries

Post-surgical recovery

Cushing’s

Diabetes that can lead muscles to atrophy

A common myth about hydrotherapy is that it is only curative, but Pooja illustrates how it can be used as a recreational activity – “Especially in metropolitans like Mumbai, which don’t have enough open spaces for pets to exercise, hydrotherapy is a great way to ensure that they get the exercise they need.

“Much like human beings are gradually becoming more receptive towards alternative forms of therapy, we need to adopt the same mindset for pets,” signs off Pooja.