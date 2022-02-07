An Honorary Doctorate was conferred on Dr Ajit Kamath, MD of Arch Pharmalabs Ltd

In a virtual ceremony commemorating 73 years of the Republic of India, Dr. Ajit Kamath, Promoter and Managing Director of Arch Pharmalabs Ltd, was conferred a " Honorary Doctorate in Health Administration" by prestigious University The Indian Institute of Technical Research and Business Studies for his exemplary contribution of over 25 years in the field of Pharmaceuticals.

Arch Pharmalabs Ltd. is an Indian corporation with its headquarters in Mumbai. Arch offers a number of USFDA-approved facilities with a variety of chemical capabilities ranging from kilograms to tonnes. In the realm of producing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Intermediates, Arch has been at the forefront of recruiting and implementing ground-breaking technology. Arch has been commercially producing a variety of import alternatives and complicated intermediates, including blockbuster pharmaceuticals like Atorvastatin, Rosuvastatin, Ursodeoxycholic Acid, and others.

It has recently expanded into Lithium compounds.

Dr.Ajit Kamath has substantial top-level decision-making and risk-taking experience in Arch Pharmalabs Limited's dynamic worldwide company for over two and a half decades. "I am immensely delighted to receive this Honorary Doctorate from a University that plays such an essential role in developing the potential and skill of tens of thousands of students from all over the world," Dr. Ajit Kamath stated while accepting the degree. May you all have the good fortune of knowing someone who will encourage you to experience the joy and satisfaction that comes from helping others."

