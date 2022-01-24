An inspiring travel and culinary journey of celebrity chef - Akshat Parihar

“Chefs are like aged wines. As you age, you gain more value and you enrich yourself and your skills” - Akshat Parihar

Akshat Parihar, a name synonymous with quality and excellence in the gastronomical arts is someone whom you should know about if you're not familiar with his work yet. Although Akshat Parihar chooses to remain humble, he's someone with whom we should be familiar. It's almost impossible not to admire his amazing artistry when it comes down to the food he serves up - but that's not all there is to the Akshat Parihar’s story! There is also the genuine energy that's infectious and helps him juggle running his business relatively effortlessly while showcasing his culinary nirvana through appetizing dishes - nirvana which he strives for every day while remaining dedicated at all times.

As he shares his journey and hopes for the future in this tete-e-tete conversation, he refers to his invincible spirit.

Early Voyage

Akshat Parihar’s career began on a quest for knowledge. As he put it, “I continue to recall those long working hours making hundreds of plum cakes at Christmas when I was training to get certified. I had always been fortunate to have good teachers, who taught me my specializations: chocolate sculpting or gastronomic creations. I found my true professional aspirations in those lessons. I feel blessed that the skills and talent that made me who I am has enabled me to succeed and be recognized for it.”

Akshat Parihar completed a culinary curriculum but found his learning curve to be quite enjoyable because he had the opportunity to learn from chefs all over the world. As Akshat Parihar takes a look back at some of his favourite moments with classmates, he says, "Whenever we reunite with old professors and chefs, we laugh about how hard their assignments were, but it was great to learn new things and develop relationships that have helped us all along our career paths."

Branching Out

Akshat Parihar, holding strong roots in his Indian cuisine, began to branch out from the classics of continental and oriental as well as French cuisine. His intrepid curiosity led him to dabble in other interesting areas like patisserie, baking, and no less than 15 other diverse cuisines. Yet a renowned chef with Indian heritage might have found it difficult to ignore the addiction-inducing concoctions of an authentic Indian meal - but Akshat Parihar did just that. “It was never my intention to shirk away from India’s highly sought after dishes since believe me I am equally compelled to stand behind my love for the country and its food, but after all, I found myself with a path forward that included a fusion version of Indian cuisine that stays true to its roots but also introduces new flavours,” he admits.

Words of Wisdom

Trying to be an entrepreneur and a professional chef at the same time can feel like you're swimming against the tide, but the challenges and bumps in the road along the way will feel a whole lot smaller when you look back on it all. Because there'll come a point where your eyes light up and make you realize that even though there were obstacles, this journey is just so amazing! He shared, “Even when I was demotivated many times and ended up pushing back in my situation, I never gave up and continued trying until I prevailed. You can't succeed unless you try after all! I still remember the words by my parents - We give you a couple of years to prove yourself to us or else get a job or join the business. I am glad they never stopped me and gave me time to prove myself.”

Balancing Work Pressure & Expectations

Akshat Parihar is grateful to be a part of this enriching and fulfilling industry. There are lots of amazing people who inspire him to keep going every day. He loves his job because it allows him to work with a lot of great minds, both in-house and throughout the world. With the hard work that he puts in, along with the support of his teammates, he can provide others with an opportunity to turn their vision into reality by helping them create something beautiful that they're sure everyone will enjoy using!

He says, “I consider myself fortunate to live out my dreams, enjoying my passion and travelling the world. The stress from work may be intense sometimes when I think about all that I've achieved thanks to all the support from others and my hard work but at the end of the day when I look back on everything that I have accomplished. The whole stress fades away - ultimately, what matters is that I learned something valuable which will now help me in my future endeavors.”

Hopes for the Industry

To uncover the lost and hidden tastes from around the globe, reinventing them and presenting them in a gastronomical way so that people will be amazed and learn more about different cuisines and cultures, and destinations around the world is my main focus.

Pro Advice to Aspiring Chefs

Akshat Parihar says, "There would have been no better way to discover the world than through food.” An avid chef, he loves sharing recipes and tricks of the trade with others who are just getting started in their culinary careers. A strong believer in never giving up on your dreams – no matter how many failures you see yourself or others experience, he recommends that people take advantage of every opportunity they have to live out their dreams because very few people get the chance to do so. Says he, “never give up and keep trying even if you fail at times, as the final destination will be amazing and will make you forget all your negative experiences.”

His Final Thoughts…

When asked if Akshat Parihar travels and create food all the time, and eat fancy food for days, he quickly signs off, "No matter how amazing the countries are where I travel, or how awesome the projects or operations or functions or whatever maybe," which shows that even though he spends his days designing gastronomical creations for very prestigious restaurants, concerts, and parties, he still goes home and enjoys his comfort food after coming back – a crunchy parmesan & potato rösti. (Laughs)

