An Interview with Mr. Vinoth Kumar, CEO of WEEXPOINDIA Auto Show

Mr. Vinoth Kumar, CEO of WEEXPOINDIA, shares his perspectives on leading South India’s Premier International Auto Show at HITEX Hyderabad this September, and the opportunities just up the road.

Mr.Vinoth Kumar, Founder & CEO of WEEXPOINDIA, is an Industry veteran and with about 20 years of experience in the automotive Industry - has proven his expertise on confronting the current crisis and has shown exemplary skills in the way he and his organization are adapting to roll out South India’s Premier International Auto show #WAS2021 and bring it to the World on what might be in store for the automotive Industry in India and beyond.

Vinoth took some time to offer his views on driving the massive Auto Show in association with the Government of Telangana, to bring back hope to the Global Auto Industry.

What goes around is more on unprecedented times and uncertainties, but you and your team are steering against the wind, planning for an International Motor show, what is your take on this optimistic move?

Yes. We believe the lockdown downtime has allowed us to rethink and reengineer. Every brand in India has created their own digital forums and platforms for engaging with stakeholders. This has in fact minimized the physical interaction, end-to-end digital sales is helping customers right from test drives, finance options, and pre booking – every service being rendered in a contactless way – but vehicle ownership is not a mere transaction. Vehicle – a man’s trusted companion is to be touched and felt, to work in synergy together. Our Auto show would bring back those moments of knowing and owning, and we have waited enough, now is the time, if not now then when? We would play to win but with all the necessary precautions of safety guidelines.

About bringing back hope to Auto Industry and Auto enthusiasts, how do you intend to do so through this International Auto show?

The Automotive sales which plunged to historic low, owing to shrinkage in economic activity, rising competition, slowdown in BRIC economies, tightening lending norms topped with the global punch inflicted by the pandemic, we now see the industry reviving and starting to regain momentum predominantly due to the consumer preference towards personal mobility over public and shared transport. India has also shown signs of a steady comeback, albeit at a slow rate.

The Indian automotive industry gets down to strengthening its efforts of recovery from COVID-19 pandemic to maximize production and sales ensuring safety of its people and in all likelihood FY2022 would emerge as a much better year for the industry overall. EV sales, According to NITI Aayog and Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) India's EV finance industry is likely to reach Rs. 3.7 lakh crore (US$ 50 billion) in 2030.

Indian automotive industry (including component manufacturing) is expected to reach Rs. 16.16-18.18 trillion (US$ 251.4-282.8 billion) by 2026 and is expected to record strong growth in 2021-22. It is in this road to recovery, WEEXPOINDIA, through its South India’s premiere International Motor Show, is all set to connect the Automotive World with the Global Auto enthusiasts.





#WAS2021, the South India’s Premiere International Auto show marks a new beginning for Auto brands across the country & global with brilliantly designed novel high-engaging physical platform, to connect with millions of Auto enthusiasts across the Globe, paving way to execute major India Debut and Key Launches – combining a live in-person event with a digital extension for customer engagement. There is no better time and place to accelerate a reconnection with the Global Auto Industry!

How different is #WAS2021, when compared to other auto shows.

#WAS2021 will serve as a comeback platform for Auto brands with a whole new T-20 (48 Hours) format, Night Show with exciting glamour and glitz, packed with ground-breaking auto stories from around the World. WAS2021, will see a footfall of Over 300+ Press & Media Delegates, Influencers, Vloggers, 2000 plus Industry Leaders & Experts and 6 Lakhs plus visitors both in-person & digital and nearly 50 plus Auto brands across OEM, EV's, Components and Accessories segment launching, unveiling and showcasing some of the key mobility solutions for Indian market.

The 4 days of Auto extravaganza will showcase state-of-the art experiences via the all-new T-20 Format, Major Debuts, Key Launches, Night Auto Show, Super Car Rally, Bike Stunt Show, Helicopter Ride, Content Creators Fest, Kids Entertainment Zone, Pre & Post Brand Story Engagements, Spotlight CAM Moments and Celebrity Hours, all through a new Hybrid Engagement following Strict COVID safety Regulations.

Vintage cars, Luxury Cars, Super bikes, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid to the new generation Electric vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, Automobile Trends, Product / Model Launches, Facelifts, Global Launches, OEM, Auto component’s , Limited Test Drives, Auto Talks, the exuberant display of #WAS2021 would be a classic Motor Enthusiast’s Feast.

At WEEXPOINDIA, our priority is and always has been to present a market leading event in a productive environment for our customers and partners. While we continue to monitor developments with COVID-19 and closely follow official public health guidance, hygiene protocols and contactless transactions, we are committed to hosting the #WAS2021 joined hands with the Government of Telangana.

Tell us about the association of Government of Telangana with #WAS2021

Smallest in terms of area but with the highest Human Density – Hyderabad and the State of Telangana has a long history of auto presence. Currently The Auto Sector led by Major players working in tandem with the State Leaderships to enable the shift from IC engines to Electric mobility a reality, strives to understand the early stages of EV adoption and is poised to put it in practice by being proactive in implementing the schemes extended by Central Government and aptly using the help extended by the Private Sectors.

The initiation and the path to transformation and adoption is to create huge opportunity in manufacturing of Vehicles and components in the State, and the Government of Telangana is all set to action on the Investment offers received and keeps its doors open for future investments from Global Companies to set up their Units in the State., It is at this Juncture the Telangana Government join hands with WEEXPOINDIA to showcase the largest Auto Show in South India #WAS2021, at Hitex Hyderabad this September 16-19.

Mr.Vinoth you have chosen the right path for yourself, and you have also made sure that you don't fail in the career. Would you like to give the growing entrepreneurs any advice so that they can also follow a similar path?





Mr. Vinoth: My only advice is, focus on what you consider important and chase what you consider important until you seize what you consider important. Live a life full of passion, work for your own happiness, stay inspired, stay motivated, Be a lifelong learner.

It was a wonderful experience talking with one of the most promising entrepreneurs with Global connects.





Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.