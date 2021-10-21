An Up-Close Conversation With The Chief Operating Officer of Teju Masala

Karnataka’s No. 1 Masala Brand company, Teju Masala Limited, founded in 1999 is set to become India’s No. 1 Masala Brand under the guidance of young and enterprising Managing Director, Teju Jayaram. The self-learned entrepreneur who has taken immense inspiration from his father Mr. A S Jayaram has great plans for business expansion. As their 25 years of delivery come near, here is an up-close conversation with the company’s MD, Teju Jayaram on what it takes to become the top Indian food product manufacturers.

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

Yes, absolutely! You could refer to me as the new face for Teju Masala Limited if you’d want. My father, Mr. A S Jayaram has worked hard to make Teju Masala reach where it is today. His dedication and focus on his work always fascinated me. So, once I completed my Bachelors in Business Administration and MSc Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Business Development, I joined my father’s business. Working under him gave me a new perspective of using my valuable theoretical knowledge most virtually.

How do you plan to take advantage of the widespread popularity of your family business?

Teju Masala Limited is quite popular in South India. This seems like a great opportunity because of the authenticity and genuineness associated with the brand name. I plan on making the best use of that by launching a new product line because of the high chance of acceptance expected from thousands of our loyal clients.

What makes Teju Masala the no. 1 masala brand in Karnataka?

Teju Masala has always delivered authentic and genuine products to all its clients. We keep innovating and launching creative products to meet the versatile needs of our widespread customers at the most affordable prices. I think that consistency and dependence are key factors for our inevitable success in the market. From top Indian chefs to powerhouse ingredients of several Indian recipes, Teju masala’s product range has a lot to offer.

What are your futuristic goals for the company?

In the near future, we plan on launching new segments in our business called “Ready-to-eat” meals and pickles with authentic South Indian flavours that would be hard to resist. We also aim to become India’s no. one masala brand by expanding our tasty and quality products to at least 20,000 distributors spread across various states in India.

