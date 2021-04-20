Anand Mandal's YouTube channel wins hearts of audiences

YouTuber Anand Mandal has made a mark on social media with his hard work at a very young age. On the other hand, the audience is also loving him by watching his motivational story on YouTube and Facebook. Today, we are telling you the names of videos of "Anand Mandal" channel whose content has won the hearts of the audience.

The first name on the list of these videos is "Jhootha Pyaar Tera 2", which was uploaded 3 years ago. Most interestingly, its total views are 65 million. Then there is the first part of the same, "Jhootha Pyaar Tera" which was also uploaded 3 years ago. On the other hand, its views are around 22 million. Number three is "Kaise Jiyaunga Tere Bina", with a total view of 16 million. It was uploaded 2 years ago. These are one of the highest-ever viewed videos.

Similarly, a total of 57 videos have been uploaded on the channel of "Anand Mandal", some of which have been viewed millions of times. If you look at the content of the video, it is quite entertaining and motivational. Often, the concept of bliss is related to what is happening in ordinary life, which will make you easily connected to your life.

You will be surprised to know that Anand, who belongs to Kolayat, a small village in Bikaner in Rajasthan, now lives in Delhi. He credits his success to his parents. Anand has a total of 1.01 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, with a total view of 165,759,146 so far. He also has a page on Facebook, which is being followed by 2,330,719 people.

Anand's videos are mostly based on entertainment, motivational and short film story formats. If we look at the total followers of social media handles, Anand has been followed by more than 4 million people so far. On the other hand, their total views are above 1 billion.

