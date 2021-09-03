Anand Parmar Production soaring high in the world of tunes

Music is the language of the universe. It makes you feel complete and connects your soul to the existing world. The biggest achievement for any musician is when his music is appreciated all around the globe. One such production house labeled as “Anand Parmar Production” is doing rounds on the internet. The production house has amazed people with melodious voices and has garnered a lot of love from the audience.

Making music that calms the soul

“Anand Parmar Production” believes in producing music that rejuvenates the soul and body. Mr. Parmar’s ceaseless attempts & winning mindset have encouraged him to set up his own music empire. With his music, he not only soothes the soul but drives you to get up and dance.

Boost the growth of aspiring musicians

As an experienced producer in the music industry, he promises to respect aspiring singers and help them to get their music in front of established labels. With dedicated guidance and solid support, Anand Parmar is changing the world of music learners and music enthusiasts.

“Anand Parmar Production” assists upcoming stars

“Anand Parmar Production” is a powerhouse of talent appreciating the rising star and backing their soulful voice. He holds the belief of uplifting others who wanted to climb high. His production house is constantly working towards discovering creative artists and is delivering them a medium to showcase their uniqueness.

“Anand Parmar Production” gives healing to the world

Music holds the power to change the life of people around. It helps in boosting people's morale and strengthens their mental and physical health. Credit goes to singers like Mr. Anand Parmar who with their music therapy sessions hold the power to heal the world and encourage fitness enthusiasts to work out more efficiently.

From nothing to a well-recognized music producer, music composer, vocalist and singer, he has come a long way ahead. His journey started in the year 1999 where he grabbed the opportunity to show up in Super Singer Channel Talent Hunt ‘99, afterward in Sa Re Ga Ma, and Picnic Antakshari in 2003. With enduring efforts and a positive aura, his tunes have rocked the world of stardom, introducing him with the “Best Singer Award in 2007”, Saregama 2003 runner-up, and champion of talent hunt channel. “Sukun” was his debut music performance which was directed by an international team and shot in Moscow. His latest Hindi song “Haseen Raato Mein” touched the hearts of millions of people making him an overnight sensation. The other magical song which was shot and sung by his banner was “Meri Kahaani” launched by the popular Zee Music Label. His blooming performances have backed the graph of his professional growth and success.

Having a strong foothold in the music industry, Anand Parmar has sung many songs under his banner which include “Haseen Raato mein”, “Dil Diya Gallan Mashup Cover”, “Sukun”, and many more. His song “Bas Tu” is going to be launched very soon, driving the audience's attention towards it. From the direction to its production the music video has been captured beautifully. Known as the powerhouse of the music world, Parmar has time & again rejuvenated his followers with his soulful performances and now the singer is on his mission to help young music stars establish their place in the music industry.

